Family Promise adapting to house homeless families amid pandemic

Staudinger said when people are already “economically fragile” because of low wages anything can push them into homelessness. About 43% of U.S. households can’t afford a $400 emergency, and when people don’t have savings it doesn’t take a lot for them to lose their home, she said. A robust social network helps prevent people from becoming homeless because they are a lot less vulnerable, Staudinger said.

“One thing hits you economically and if you don’t have anyone to call on to help you get that last $200 for your car payment or something, that’s it. You have no car, no job,” she said.

Under normal circumstances the program can serve no more than 14 people, about three to four families, at a time. In the past year, three families have graduated from the program into permanent housing, Staudinger said. Two others have been ready to move, but the pandemic delayed their plans, she said.

One family in the program is expected to move into housing within the next six weeks, Staudinger said. The other family is looking for a rental, but the limited supply of housing in this area has made it difficult for the family to find an adequate home in their price range, she said.