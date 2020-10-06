Family of man killed by LPD: 'We pray to God to help us accept or fight for the truth'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We support law and order. We need to have it in our society,” the statement said. “However, as per our Constitution, we also have due process."

"In any police case, it is incredibly irresponsible and stupid to assume, without prejudice one way or another, who is right and who is wrong until a full investigation has been done and completed. Like it or not, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

He added that “a guilty man can be guilty of a crime but unjustly murdered if the ladder of force and, most importantly, deadly force was not applied in a manner in which the law describes. There are processes and procedures that when followed make all the difference.”

The Friday shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, after Longview Street Crimes detectives unsuccessfully tried to capture Aguilar-Tofte using less-than-lethal means, according to the law enforcement press release.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Aguilar-Tofte was armed, but the release did not say whether he tried to fire at pursuing officers or identify the weapon. No officers were wounded during the event, the release said.