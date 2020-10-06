Family of man killed by LPD: 'We pray to God to help us accept or fight for the truth'

Four days after 33-year-old Justin Aguilar-Tofte was shot and killed by Longview police, his family released a statement sharing their grief asking that people wait until the investigation is over to make assumptions about what happened.
“Our family is deeply mourning the loss of Justin, our loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, boyfriend, friend,” read the statement shared by stepfather George Alderette.
Alderette, a 24-year veteran who served in the Iraq Gulf War, said in the statement that his family is made up of many different nationalities: “We are not White, Black, Brown. We are Americans.”
“Our family has a number of police officers, first responders and military. Like many families, we also have family that struggle with life, and they matter just as much,” he added.
Aguilar-Tofte, 33, was killed the afternoon of Oct. 2 while allegedly fleeing from police trying to arrest him on a warrant. At least one Longview officer fired the fatal shot, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A Monday report from the coroner said that an Oct. 3 autopsy established cause of death as a gunshot wound to the right underarm. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team will investigate the incident.
Alderette said the family supports law enforcement and believes Blue Lives Matter, but said that the laws and Constitution need to be followed by all.
“We support law and order. We need to have it in our society,” the statement said. “However, as per our Constitution, we also have due process."
"In any police case, it is incredibly irresponsible and stupid to assume, without prejudice one way or another, who is right and who is wrong until a full investigation has been done and completed. Like it or not, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”
He added that “a guilty man can be guilty of a crime but unjustly murdered if the ladder of force and, most importantly, deadly force was not applied in a manner in which the law describes. There are processes and procedures that when followed make all the difference.”
The Friday shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, after Longview Street Crimes detectives unsuccessfully tried to capture Aguilar-Tofte using less-than-lethal means, according to the law enforcement press release.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, Aguilar-Tofte was armed, but the release did not say whether he tried to fire at pursuing officers or identify the weapon. No officers were wounded during the event, the release said.
Alderette said in the statement that when those due processes and procedures are ignored, “many people suffer for it, not only the victim” but “also family and friends, and the agency and all its members.”
“Last but definitely not least, we pray to God to help us accept or fight for the truth,” Alderette said in the statement.
A GoFundMe has been set up up help the family pay for funeral services. The link is https://gf.me/u/y3trj8.
