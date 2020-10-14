Family of Aguilar-Tofte shares concerns; police say investigation is ongoing

Brightbill said on average, the county has about one officer-involved shooting per year. In 2019, there were two incidents where police fatally shot someone: The September shooting of Johnson and the April shooting of Brian Butts, who killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier.

Alderette said he also wanted to emphasize that the report and video “confirms our son Justin never pointed, fired, attacked or struck, with or without a weapon, any of the involved officers. Even after he got shot by the officers, he just kept running away.”

The initial police report also “confirms there was not one, but two officers on chase,” with at least one officer securing the perimeter, Alderette said, but he said he spoke with witnesses who said they saw up to five more officers in the area.

“Justin was tased once and fell to the ground multiple times. Officers could have used physical force to restrain him,” Alderette said. “However, not once did they even try.”

Brightbill said as the incident unfolded “a number of police” responded to the scene, in addition to the three previously named officers.