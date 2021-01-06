Family Health Center announces deputy director Jim Coffee will be new CEO

Cowlitz Family Health Center Board announced Monday that Jim Coffee, deputy director and chief operations officer, will take over as CEO in February when founder and CEO Dian Cooper retires.
"Taking the position of CEO for Cowlitz Family Health Center is an honor that I feel very humbled by," Coffee said in a statement. "The history, legacy, and great work already accomplished by the staff have made Family Health Center the integral community resource it is today."
Cooper has led the organization for 38 years.
Under Cooper’s leadership Family Health Center grew from a single family planning clinic to 12 clinical sites serving 30,000 people in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, according a press release. Cooper has built partnerships with other community organizations and has engaged with local, county, state, and federal governments to support the health and well-being of our community members
A CEO search committee took over a year and processed more than 100 applications before the board selected Coffee from the three candidates given final interviews, according to a press release.
"In the end, Mr. Coffee was found to have the excellent qualities we were looking for in our next CEO," said Mark Nelson, board president, in a statement. "His vision, drive, and compassion combined with a heart to serve this community set him apart from the other candidates. Additionally, his familiarity of Cowlitz Family Health Center was a significant bonus."
Coffee and Cooper are working with the board through a transition plan, according to the press release. Cooper will retire at the end of February.
Cooper said she is "thrilled" Coffee will be the next CEO and that he has more than 35 years of extensive experience in medical practice management and managing in a Federally Qualified Health Center.
Coffee began as a radiologic technologist before moving into administration and information technology, according to the press release. He received his master's in public administration with a concentration in community health center management from Suffolk University in Boston.
"Jim's experience has meshed well with our organizational structure and leadership team," Cooper said. "I am sure you will enjoy working with him and that he will lead FHC into the future to continue growing and serving our communities."