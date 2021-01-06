Family Health Center announces deputy director Jim Coffee will be new CEO

Cowlitz Family Health Center Board announced Monday that Jim Coffee, deputy director and chief operations officer, will take over as CEO in February when founder and CEO Dian Cooper retires.

"Taking the position of CEO for Cowlitz Family Health Center is an honor that I feel very humbled by," Coffee said in a statement. "The history, legacy, and great work already accomplished by the staff have made Family Health Center the integral community resource it is today."

Cooper has led the organization for 38 years.

Under Cooper’s leadership Family Health Center grew from a single family planning clinic to 12 clinical sites serving 30,000 people in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, according a press release. Cooper has built partnerships with other community organizations and has engaged with local, county, state, and federal governments to support the health and well-being of our community members

A CEO search committee took over a year and processed more than 100 applications before the board selected Coffee from the three candidates given final interviews, according to a press release.