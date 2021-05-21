Family cow pulled from mud hole by Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and TLC towing

RIDGEFIELD — Firefighters may be known for saving kittens from trees, but Thursday afternoon Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was called in to pull a cow from a mud hole.
The cow, which lives in the 3700 block of NE 259th St. east of Ridgefield, slid down a 20-foot embankment and got stuck in mud up to its belly.
"The cow’s owners worked for several hours to cut back blackberry bushes and dig the cow out, but the cow just sank deeper into the mud," the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release stated. "After exhausting their options, the family called CCFR to ask for assistance."
The crews decided they could likely lift the cow out of the mud with the assistance of a crane and called TLC Towing in Ridgefield to assist.
TLC Towing brought out a “rotator wrecker,” a large, heavy-duty tow truck with a crane on it used for towing large vehicles or recovering large trucks and trailers that have rolled over.
Firefighters placed lifting straps around the cow and kept digging around the legs while TLC used the crane to slowly and steadily lift.
"When people or animals get stuck in wet mud, the mud creates a 'suction' around the legs. The more the legs are pulled on, the more the suction tries to hold the legs in place," the press release said. "For this reason, the crane operator and the firefighters digging out the legs must work in unison to ensure the animal (or, in some cases, a person) is not injured by pulling too hard before the legs are freed."
After about an hour gently pulling the cow, its legs came free and the crane lifted the cow back onto solid ground. Before releasing it, firefighters ensured the cow could stand on its own and wasn’t injured.
"The cow was able to bear its own weight, and quickly walked off once the straps were removed," the press release said. "The family was grateful to have their pet back safely."
TLC Towing did not charge the family for rescue, and Fire Chief John Nohr commended TLC Towing for being "a great partner to CCFR and other emergency response agencies in our region."
"They are consistently ready to help us, whether it’s helping untangle a serious vehicle crash or just helping get an animal unstuck," he said.
During the cow rescue operation, other Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue units remained in service and were ready to respond to other emergency incidents.