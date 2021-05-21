Family cow pulled from mud hole by Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and TLC towing

RIDGEFIELD — Firefighters may be known for saving kittens from trees, but Thursday afternoon Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was called in to pull a cow from a mud hole.

The cow, which lives in the 3700 block of NE 259th St. east of Ridgefield, slid down a 20-foot embankment and got stuck in mud up to its belly.

"The cow’s owners worked for several hours to cut back blackberry bushes and dig the cow out, but the cow just sank deeper into the mud," the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release stated. "After exhausting their options, the family called CCFR to ask for assistance."

The crews decided they could likely lift the cow out of the mud with the assistance of a crane and called TLC Towing in Ridgefield to assist.

TLC Towing brought out a “rotator wrecker,” a large, heavy-duty tow truck with a crane on it used for towing large vehicles or recovering large trucks and trailers that have rolled over.

Firefighters placed lifting straps around the cow and kept digging around the legs while TLC used the crane to slowly and steadily lift.

