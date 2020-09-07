Families flock to Willow Grove for Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rachelle Sanders and her kids were among dozens of families set up along the banks of the Columbia at Willow Grove Park on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t alter the family’s Labor Day weekend plans, Sanders said.

“I was born and raised here. We like to keep it local,” she said. “It’s been nice that people are at a distance. It seems less crowded than normal.”

Although Willow Grove Park appeared busy, groups and individual visitors spread out along the beach, appearing to follow social distancing guidelines. Last week, health officials urged residents to exercise caution over the weekend to prevent an increase in COVID-19 activity.

Rich and Edna Carns spent part of the afternoon reading in the shade on the banks overlooking the river. Since the Longview couple doesn’t have any children or grandchildren in the area, they visited the park to get some fresh air and sunshine, Edna Carns said.

Earlier in the day the Carns visited the waterfront in Kalama. Visitors there were spread out as well, but it was too windy to stick around for long, she said.