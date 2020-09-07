Families flock to Willow Grove for Labor Day

Rachelle Sanders and her kids were among dozens of families set up along the banks of the Columbia at Willow Grove Park on Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t alter the family’s Labor Day weekend plans, Sanders said.
“I was born and raised here. We like to keep it local,” she said. “It’s been nice that people are at a distance. It seems less crowded than normal.”
Although Willow Grove Park appeared busy, groups and individual visitors spread out along the beach, appearing to follow social distancing guidelines. Last week, health officials urged residents to exercise caution over the weekend to prevent an increase in COVID-19 activity.
Rich and Edna Carns spent part of the afternoon reading in the shade on the banks overlooking the river. Since the Longview couple doesn’t have any children or grandchildren in the area, they visited the park to get some fresh air and sunshine, Edna Carns said.
Earlier in the day the Carns visited the waterfront in Kalama. Visitors there were spread out as well, but it was too windy to stick around for long, she said.
Almost no one at Willow Grove was wearing face masks; however, masks are not necessary if outside and spread at least six feet apart from others, according to the state Department of Health.
Unlike the beach, there were no crowds at Lake Sacajawea in Longview, where families scattered in shady places, and a handful of joggers and dog walkers shared the paths.
Pawan Gupta and his family drove to Longview from Oregon for a Labor Day weekend camping trip. As he family sat on a blanket in the shade, he walked along Lake Sacajawea, carrying his 2-year-old son, Suhan. It was the family’s first time at the lake.
“We were camping and thought it was a nice place to visit,” he said.
Around another bend on a shady bank, Pattie Murray and her dog Millie said she and her friends from Longview’s Hillcrest neighborhood visit Lake Sacajawea regularly, usually about twice per month. “It’s beautiful,” she said.
Last week, local school superintendents and county health officials urged residents to follow distancing guidelines to help keep virus activity low to allow students to return to school in-person later this month or early October.
Local district officials have said they are waiting to move forward with in-person attendance to make sure the area won’t see a spike in virus cases after Labor Day, similar to the increase following Independence Day.
Forecasts predict continuing sunny and windy days this week, with high temperatures in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions is in affect through Wednesday.
The weather service issued a high wind warning for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, as well as Woodland and eastern Cowlitz County. The area could see east winds 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 55 miles per hour through Tuesday afternoon.
Cowlitz County remains under a burn ban through the end of September. The State Department of Natural Resources has also temporarily banned all shooting, other than for lawful hunting, on DNR-managed lands, given the risk of fires from firearm discharge. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has instituted a similar ban on target shooting (but also not on lawful hunting) on all WDFW lands.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.