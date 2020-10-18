Families face new academic challenges, as students learn in isolation

This weekend, Brookelyn Alblinger should have been attending the Castle Rock homecoming game and dressing up for her first homecoming dance.
Of course, COVID-19 changed all that. The freshman said her remote classes are going better than she expected, but she’s feeling the loss of normal high school activities.
“Sometimes during lunch I have a group FaceTime with some of my friends, or just FaceTime them individually, and I’ve been trying to hang out with my friends on the weekends when we can,” she said. “I miss seeing everyone all the time.”
The Carman family, with third grader Rem at Kessler and freshman CeCe at Mark Morris, said they feel like it’s a “tale of two schools.” Rem’s classes, including special education, are going great. CeCe’s are not, Sarah Carman said.
“She was a nearly straight-A student before and she gets an email three weeks in that she’s missing all this work and flunking,” Carman said. “She had no idea.”
The three Hight-Musser children are liking Kelso Virtual Academy, even if it’s a bit different than they imagined. Laura Hight likes KVA for her kids, especially as they had to navigate a COVID-19 scare.
“So far, so good,” Hight said.
Before the school year started, these three families were mostly concerned about how remote education would work after the sometimes-frustrating experience in spring. A month into the school year, they're finding that academics are overall a bit easier than they thought, but the isolation from classmates, friends and teachers is taking more of a toll.
The differing approaches of each district to hybrid also are causing confusion and stress as plans change and teachers adjust. While all students say they long for a return to "normal," parents watching the shifting COVID-19 landscape say they aren't sure when that time may come.
The Hight-Mussers: Kelso School District
Eighth grader Sadie Musser said she expected to have KVA assignments due on a weekly basis, not daily, but “it helps us stay on track and I like it.”
“I thought it would be harder to learn without teachers, because teachers help guide you through what you’re supposed to do,” she said. “It’s actually kind of easier because you can still contact them and it’s more about our personal problems instead of overall problems.”
And fifth-grader Lincoln Musser said while he thought he would get more teacher Zoom meetings, he likes the ability to make his own schedule because he can focus on just one subject each day.
“The big part is making sure that he’s submitting quality work, not just submitting work,” Hight said via Zoom as Lincoln grinned.
High school freshman Lexi Musser said she’s glad there’s less teacher involvement than she thought because “it helps us to start working by ourselves and be more self-motivated.”
Hight’s recent exposure at her restaurant job left her, Sadie and Lexi with mild COVID-19 symptoms, but she and Lexi tested negative, Hight said. Lincoln didn’t have symptoms and therefore wasn’t tested, but the whole family quarantined, which added “an extra level of stress,” Hight said.
The ability to build school around their own schedules has decreased stress, however. Lexi likes to do her work the night before, and then spend her day doing other things. Sadie wakes up around 9:30 a.m. and gets the day’s work done before noon.
“Usually I complete one lesson in each subject,” Sadie said. “But sometimes, like today, I worked a little bit ahead.”
There have been challenges. PE is a big one, all three kids said. While Lexi and Sadie are allowed to count any household task that gets their heart rate up, Lincoln said he’s struggling without other kids to play with.
“It’s been kind of hard because I don’t really have anyone to talk to besides mom,” he said.
Lexi is also missing having classmates to ask for help and work with on projects, and Sadie is hoping to start individual orchestra tutoring to replace band.
While Lincoln could be eligible to move to a hybrid schedule after the semester ends, he said he’ll probably stay in KVA all year. His sisters plan to go back to in-person school if it’s an option when the semester and trimester ends.
“I like the idea that Lincoln wants to do KVA for the whole year,” Hight said. “We’re just finally getting in stride, let’s just keep going.”
Hight said while she wants her daughters to get reintegrated and see their friends, “we’ll have to wait and see” about the hybrid schedule, because “it could be awesome or a nightmare.”
The Carmans: Longview School District
Sarah Carman said after some initial confusion about when Rem would go in for his in-person therapy, his teachers have been “super sweet and super communicative,” especially when they had a “bump in the road” with remote assignments.
“They will post all of their stuff for the week on Monday, so the kids can do it whenever it works for them,” Carman said. “He was struggling because Monday he would go into class and he would have 20 assignments on his to-do list. He was trying to get them all done that day.”
She said the school worked with her to make Rem comfortable. Now, he focuses on specific assignments and attends the majority of his Zoom meetings, but not all of them. He’s enjoying Zoom because he can get up and move around, Carman said, and last week he made signs to hold up telling his teachers he loved them.
The Mark Morris High School schedule has not worked well for CeCe, and Carman is in the process of enrolling her into the Washington K12 online academy instead. She’ll start at the end of October.
She said the main problem at the high school is that the days and times that were supposed to be optional attendance, allowing students to do the lessons whenever they wanted, were switched to a required-attendance model.
“We set a schedule based on her (babysitting) schedule,” Carman said, but suddenly CeCe was marked absent for classes she didn’t know she had to attend. Then, she got an email that she was failing classes, even though she didn’t know she was missing assignments, Carman said.
“It’s been an absolute nightmare for her, to the point where she’s like, 'I don’t want to go to school, I just want to be done, I’m over it. These teachers don’t care, they don’t know me,' ” Carman said.
That frustration is compounded by a bad experience CeCe had last year. She and a friend were attacked by an unknown man at a bus stop, Carman said, and the family felt the district didn’t handle the situation well. CeCe helped fight the man off, and while she did not sustain serious physical injuries, the incident traumatized her, Carman said.
“Her automatic default (this year) was well, they just don’t care. We’ve been trying to work with that,” Carman said. “She needs to know that the teachers do care ... for her it’s just a lot of trauma.”
While Carman and her husband Jeff are trying to reframe the situation for CeCe, telling her she’s learning perseverance and how to advocate for herself, she’s frustrated that teachers don’t know her well enough to know that she would never purposefully miss an assignment.
CeCe said she likes the idea of regular high school, complete with prom and football games, so she might try Mark Morris again when life returns to normal. Carman said they would “see what happens.”
“What happened to the first couple days of school ... where you’re learning your school chant, you’re filling out the about me stuff?” Carman said. “I think we’re so focused on this technology that we’ve forgotten to be human, and it’s really been difficult.”
The Alblingers: Castle Rock School District
Brookelyn Alblinger said online classes have been easier than she thought, even though she switched to advanced placement classes after the year started.
“I actually understand math this year, which is weird to me,” she said. “Usually I’m really bad at it and so far I have straight A’s still, so that’s good.”
She’s been having more trouble with science because she doesn’t have a lab partner to work with, she said.
“Last year in science when we did labs and stuff we did it in groups so if I got something wrong I could talk to someone else, but now we have to do it at home, by ourselves,” she said. “It’s kind of hard.”
It’s been easier to communicate with teachers this fall than in the spring, she said, and she likes the question and answer session after live Zoom classes.
“It’s better than it was last year, for sure,” she said.
Kari Alblinger said while Brookelyn is doing fine academically, she worries about her socially.
“I feel like the older kids are hitting more of that mental health issue of not being around their peers because it is such a social time for middle school and high schoolers,” Alblinger said. “I know she’s definitely gone up and down, missing all the things.”
Brookelyn was looking forward to high school sports. Instead, she joined a Longview club volleyball team. And her Fellowship of Christian Athletes group is re-starting meetings, which will help her meet more people and get out of the house, she said.
“It will be a different group of people. I’m used to being with the middle schoolers and now I’ll be with the upperclassmen, which is kind of scary,” she said.
Alblinger said she feels some “mom guilt” about leaving Brookelyn home alone so much, as she and her husband work full-time, her as a teacher at the Castle Rock Head Start program and him at the hospital.
“I know she’s had days where she’s sad about it and as a parent I’m like, I wish I could fix it. I wish I could give you back school,” Alblinger said. “It’s just not happening yet.”
Though Brookelyn wants to go back to in-person school, she said she’ll miss the three-hour lunch break that comes with remote school. She uses it to nap or relax, and sometimes to catch up on work, she said.
“I can wake up five minutes before class starts,” Brookelyn said. “My mom doesn’t like that.”
“I wish she would just get ready,” Alblinger lamented, though she said she knew Brookelyn would transition back to in-person school well.
“She has her masks ready and she’ll go,” Alblinger said. “She knows how to social distance. She knows what she has to do.”
