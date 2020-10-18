Families face new academic challenges, as students learn in isolation

“I like the idea that Lincoln wants to do KVA for the whole year,” Hight said. “We’re just finally getting in stride, let’s just keep going.”

Hight said while she wants her daughters to get reintegrated and see their friends, “we’ll have to wait and see” about the hybrid schedule, because “it could be awesome or a nightmare.”

The Carmans: Longview School District

Sarah Carman said after some initial confusion about when Rem would go in for his in-person therapy, his teachers have been “super sweet and super communicative,” especially when they had a “bump in the road” with remote assignments.

“They will post all of their stuff for the week on Monday, so the kids can do it whenever it works for them,” Carman said. “He was struggling because Monday he would go into class and he would have 20 assignments on his to-do list. He was trying to get them all done that day.”

She said the school worked with her to make Rem comfortable. Now, he focuses on specific assignments and attends the majority of his Zoom meetings, but not all of them. He’s enjoying Zoom because he can get up and move around, Carman said, and last week he made signs to hold up telling his teachers he loved them.