Fallen Cowlitz County Deputy DeRosier included on state law enforcement memorial

Fallen Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosier was honored at a ceremony in Lacey June 4 for state law enforcement officers killed while serving. He will receive a posthumous medal of honor this fall.
DeRosier and 13 other fallen officers from September 2018-December 2020 were honored in a ceremony June 4 at St. Martin’s University in Lacey.
DeRosier’s name was previously added to the Peace Officers Memorial on the state Capitol campus in Olympia, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman, but the annual event to honor those who died was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Law enforcement and emergency services members across Cowlitz County flashed their emergency lights simultaneously Tuesday night to memorializ…
Those who were memorialized included police and corrections officers who died from COVID-19 in 2020.
The nonprofit Behind the Badge Foundation hosted the Lacey event, and also supported the department and family after DeRosier’s 2019 shooting death, Thurman said.
He said DeRosier’s daughter was about 4 months old when her father passed, but can recognize him in photos after learning about her dad.
“To me, it’s important, not just for her, but for the family to keep his memory alive and we honor that,” Thurman said.
Medals of Honor
He said DeRosier and the two Kalama officers who provided initial backup during the 2019 shooting will receive medals of honor for their actions at a fall public ceremony, which was postponed due to the pandemic.
Law enforcement and emergency services members across Cowlitz County flashed their emergency lights simultaneously Tuesday night to memorializ…
Now-retired Kalama Sgt. Steve Parker and Officer Jeff Skeie responded to DeRosier’s call after he was shot April 13, 2019 while investigating a report of a blocking motorhome in Kalama. He died from his wounds early the next day.
Skeie brought DeRosier to the ambulance while Parker stayed behind and provided cover, Thurman said.
“They went into a dangerous situation not knowing what they were facing and did so heroically and bravely,” he said.
Less than 10 officers will receive medals for work over the last two years, according to Thurman.
The name of a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy killed in April will be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., jo…