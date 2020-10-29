Faithful Servants opens transitional house for women and children

Shannon McKendrick said she and her 10-year-old son were sleeping in her vehicle when the Kelso School District put her in touch with Roberts. They moved in to the new house about a week ago, she said.

“(The program) has been great to us,” she said.

Nichole Welsh, who has lived at one of the single women’s houses for four months, said she’s started attending Lower Columbia College.

“I love it, it’s like family,” she said. “It helps you continue to do good.”

Welsh is working to get custody of her 4-year-old son and plans to move into the women and children’s house once she does so.

Faithful Servants rents its newest seven-bedroom house from Kelso Christian Academy for a “reasonable price,” Roberts said. The rent for residents is the same as the other entry-level houses at $350, and Roberts said he’s trying to figure out how to factor children into living costs.

“I’m kind of excited, and a little apprehensive at first figuring it out because it’s new,” he said.

Roberts said he’s “dreading” the day he’ll have to kick someone out of the women and children’s house but sticking to the rules helps the program’s success.