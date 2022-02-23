Faithful Servants Ministry opens new transitional houses in South Kelso

A formerly run-down South Kelso house and shop have taken on a new life as they are renovated into transitional housing for a Cowlitz County nonprofit.

Faithful Servants Ministry is renting the property and opening two new transitional houses for people who are homeless, recovering from addiction, leaving prison or escaping an abusive relationship.

“I like it, having more opportunities to serve the community in a way that I think we’re kind of falling short on,” said Ken Roberts, ministry executive director. “This is my effort to try to make up for the wrongs of the past and try to make a difference in my community.”

In the last three years, the ministry has expanded from operating one men’s house to what will be six total houses.

The organization requires residents to be sober, attend morning Bible sessions, church services and a recovery program. Residents also participate in community service, such as volunteering at food banks. All residents must pay rent, and the houses are self-sustaining. There is no limit to how long residents can stay.

When both the new houses are ready, Faithful Servants will operate three men’s houses, one women’s house and one house for women and children. Right now, the houses have about 30 adult residents and the new total capacity will be 45 to 50, Roberts said.

One new house had five bedrooms and the shop next door is being renovated into a three-bedroom house. A standalone unit on the property is being converted into a studio that may house a family, couple or a father with children, Roberts said.

Residents began moving in to the larger house last week. The second house will be ready in a couple weeks to a month, Roberts said. Some men living in the new house are new to the program, while others are moving from other houses, he said.

Shawn Michael Combs moved into the house last week. Combs, 49, has participated in the program on and off for seven or eight years but said Wednesday this is his last time.

“Before I didn’t do it for myself. This time I am,” he said.

Combs said he enjoys helping people through the service work and that the ministry is like a family.

“Being together recovering, we help each other,” he said. “The atmosphere, the togetherness, it’s the best thing. We can rely on each other, which is what you need to get through being sober, clean.”

Along with community service work, some residents work “light security” at concerts and Portland Trail Blazers basketball games, which helps them make rent money, Roberts said.

People interested in the program can apply through Roberts, and some residents are referred to the program by the Department of Corrections. People with arson, animal abuse or sex offenses aren’t accepted.

The plan for the new houses was not affected by the city of Kelso’s moratorium on new rental housing for registered sex offenders and serious violent felons because those individuals aren’t allowed in the program, Roberts said. Last week, the Kelso City Council voted against re-establishing the moratorium.

In the last year, the ministry created a website, www.faithfulservantsministry.com, to help people find them and the right information, Roberts said.

The ministry’s thrift store on Commerce Avenue next to Pets, Pawns and Imports recently closed but was “a good experiment,” Roberts said.

Along with opening more houses, Roberts said he eventually would like the ministry to offer the same housing and structured program without it being faith-based to help serve more people.

