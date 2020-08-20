Faced with remote learning, some families turn to homeschooling, tutoring

With schools settling on reopening with online learning, plenty of uncertainty remains. That’s led many parents to look at alternative options for their students, including tutoring and homeschooling.
The Aylesworth family decided not to enroll their 14-year-old daughter Jessica into Castle Rock High School this year. Instead, she’ll be homeschooled, something her mother, Sherisha, said is a result of many different factors.
“I hate her cellphone with a passion ... I don’t want her in front of a screen all day and I couldn’t see how she would do real chemistry or hold a microscope,” Aylesworth said.
She said her experience with last spring’s remote learning was not great, and Jessica sometimes had trouble focusing.
“She was supposed to be in math class and I heard a weird noise upstairs so I went to check, and she was curling her hair!” Aylesworth said.
On top of that, Aylesworth is not in favor of the recent sex education bill because she prefers to teach her daughter that topic herself, she said. She wants her daughter’s schedule to be more flexible and her lessons more focused on learning rather than state testing.
COVID-19 was just the final push needed to embrace homeschooling, Aylesworth said, and now she’s worried about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine with how fast it’s being produced.
“Say the schools force you to get a COVID vaccine that isn’t tested and is rushed. That’s not something my husband and I are comfortable with,” Aylesworth said.
“It became clear that the best education we could provide for our daughter was at home,” she added.
Jessica “isn’t thrilled,” she said, because she was looking forward to high school sports and activities, but understands the decision and is excited to spend more time delving into topics she likes, such as biology.
“I’m a little pessimistic about it,” Jessica said. As for her mother, “(I’d be) lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” Aylesworth said.
But Jessica is well set up for the fall. The family has turned their extra bedroom into a classroom, and Jeff Aylesworth said they spoke with family friends who already homeschool and bought homeschooling kits in chemistry, history, math and English online. The books explain everything from when to introduce lessons to how to grade essay questions.
“We have everything we need to walk into ninth grade,” he said.
But he acknowledged that “most people don’t have these resources. We are very fortunate.”
He owns his own business and can take time off, and Sherisha Aylesworth is a stay-at-home mom who takes care of the farm animals. He said he worries about what other families will do, especially those without strong internet access or single parents with young students.
While many school districts have been working to distribute WiFi hotspots and laptops and offering “virtual academies,” child care is more difficult to tackle. Stepping into the gap, several former teachers have started offering their services as tutors and to watch younger children during the school day.
Washington State Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said at a Wednesday press conference that if parents wanted to enter into tutoring or homeschooling “pods” they should still follow state COVID-19 guidelines, including having less than five people and wearing masks.
“While we recognize that families need ways to support their children, their learning as well as their employment, schools are not open in person because there’s been too much gathering,” she said.
Mandie Robertson, a teacher with 27 years of experience and who just moved to Castle Rock from the East Coast, has been advertising tutoring services on Facebook. She said she plans to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. While the weather is nice, she hopes to hold classes outdoors.
“I love teaching but it was time for something different,” she said. “I do need a way to pay my bills, and I’ve got a skill I can offer people right now.”
Robertson said she has previously tutored all grade levels, and while her expertise is English, she’s experienced in all subjects K-8. Robertson said while she can certainly design a curriculum, she mostly plans to use the school’s online lessons and simply adapt or enhance them to meet the needs of each student.
“I can get to know the kids and get to know what works for them. I can take the school’s curriculum and when you get to know a kid you know what works with them,” she said. “They still have to do the assignment the school gives, but I can explain in a way they understand and bring in enrichment.”
She’s charging $50 per hour for one to two students, plus $10 more if the family is more than 10 miles from the center of Castle Rock. And if families want to put together a group of up to four students, then it costs $30 per hour per student, she said. She can also arrange groups for interested parents, she said.
“I tried to make my prices reasonable and manageable for people,” she said. “I know online teaching is not easy.”
But she also plans to offer a scholarship to one student for every four paying students, because she’s worried about students without the money to hire a tutor getting left behind.
“One of my fears is that the (equity) gap is going to get larger. Parents who have the education or money or both are going to make sure their kids get the education they need, whereas parents who are struggling a bit more ... can’t do that,” she said. “If anybody wants to sponsor a student, too, that’s an option. I want to address that (gap) while paying my bills.”
She said there’s been “quite a bit of interest” and she thinks that will increase as the year starts and parents get a feel for online learning. Interested parents can contact her at MandieRobertson@yahoo.com.
Longview school district substitute teacher Sarah Cedar hasn’t been able to work since schools closed, and she said she decided to enroll her two children in Washington Connections Academy this year instead of the school’s remote learning.
“I wanted a more solid online experience, (one) that’s proven,” she said.
With that decision, she said she wanted to find a way to keep teaching, make up some of her lost income and not leave her kids during the day. She decided to advertise babysitting and tutoring services on Facebook “for families that need to work but are hesitant to send their kids back to school.”
However, she said to reduce the risk of COVID-19, she wouldn’t take more than two or three children, to stay under the five-person state recommendation. She will also check for symptoms, she said, but wants to support students that need in-person help.
“I know it’s going to be better online programming this fall, with live lessons, but there are a lot of kids that really need it in-person so that would be really helpful for those kids, especially kids with special needs,” she said.
She was a paraeducator before she became a certified substitute, so she said she’s had plenty of experience with one-on-one support. She has a small farm with lots of outdoor activates and would charge $15 per hour. Interested parents can reach her at s_cedar@hotmail.com.
The Aylesworth family said they looked into different options, like private schools or online programs, but thought homeschooling was the best option. They also emphasized that they love and appreciate the Castle Rock school staff, but want to take the opportunity to travel and let Jessica explore her interests.
“It’s not that I don’t see the benefit of public school. We love the Castle Rock schools and our teachers. The thought that I would be withdrawing my child ... never occurred to me. This is staggering,” Sherisha Aylesworth said, choking up.
She said she wants Jessica to get the classic high school experience, with “poster painting and hallway chatter,” but “as much as I want her to have it, its not even there for me to give it to her.” Jessica might return to school later on, she said, but Aylesworth said a lot would have to change.
“It’s emotional for me to know that she’s losing that, but at what cost do we risk it?” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.