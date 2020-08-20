Faced with remote learning, some families turn to homeschooling, tutoring

“I can get to know the kids and get to know what works for them. I can take the school’s curriculum and when you get to know a kid you know what works with them,” she said. “They still have to do the assignment the school gives, but I can explain in a way they understand and bring in enrichment.”

She’s charging $50 per hour for one to two students, plus $10 more if the family is more than 10 miles from the center of Castle Rock. And if families want to put together a group of up to four students, then it costs $30 per hour per student, she said. She can also arrange groups for interested parents, she said.

“I tried to make my prices reasonable and manageable for people,” she said. “I know online teaching is not easy.”

But she also plans to offer a scholarship to one student for every four paying students, because she’s worried about students without the money to hire a tutor getting left behind.

“One of my fears is that the (equity) gap is going to get larger. Parents who have the education or money or both are going to make sure their kids get the education they need, whereas parents who are struggling a bit more ... can’t do that,” she said. “If anybody wants to sponsor a student, too, that’s an option. I want to address that (gap) while paying my bills.”