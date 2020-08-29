'Eye on the big picture': New port CEO at helm of future economic growth

Dan Stahl stepped into the Port of Longview's top management position in an interim role just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But port officials say he didn't miss a beat in keeping the economic ship steady.
"I think a lot of people would have succumbed to the stress and the tension of trying to do the right thing and make sure everybody was protected," said Commissioner Doug Averett. "Dan did all those things, but he didn't stress out. He led the staff in a very thoughtful and great way."
Port officials say Stahl proved an adept leader during his five months as interim CEO, and his performance secured him the permanent stop at the top of the port's staff. Now he will take the reins of the port, one of Cowlitz County's biggest economic drivers, at the start of several key projects for the port’s future growth.
“He’s the one that’s at the helm,” said Commission President Allan Erickson. “Dan’s role as CEO is just huge as we continue to move on. We need to hold onto what we have in terms of market, but continue to expand that and bring new employment and new prosperity to the port. You can’t overstate how important his role in that is.”
Stahl, 57, joined port staff in 2017 as the chief operating officer. His sights were set on eventually taking over the CEO position, he said.
About 10 years earlier Stahl had switched jobs from executive director at the Port of Anacortes, a role similar to Longview’s CEO, to maritime director at the Port of Bellingham. He said he left the executive position to spend more time with his family while his children were growing up. But by 2017, he was ready to return to upper management at a port, and he knew former Port of Longview CEO Norm Krehbiel wanted to retire soon.
Port commissioners appointed Stahl as interim CEO in March after Krehbiel retired. Though it was not their intention, commissioners said the decision allowed Stahl to show off his skill in a sort of “apprenticeship” while they looked for a permanent replacement for Krehbiel.
“For me, it was kind of a no-brainer because he was doing such a good job,” Commissioner Averett said of Stahl’s selection as CEO. “That’s not to detract from the other candidates, but we got to see Dan in action.”
Stahl sends weekly updates to commissioners so they know the daily happenings of the port. He’s already built relationships with port staff and the local labor force, including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU).
“He knows all the players. He knows labor, and he knows staff. He knows us (the commissioners),” Averett said. “He’s looking for guidance from us, and we will certainly give him that as far as our master plan … But we have to look to the future, and Dan is able to do that and be a perfect liaison between the commission and staff as these projects move forward.”
Commissioner Jeff Wilson said Stahl is "personable, and he's always prepared to learn new things." All three commissioners agreed that his greatest strength is communication.
“Dan said something in one of the interviews that has stuck with me. He said, 'I like to think of myself as quick to listen and slow to speak,' " Averett said. "I love that saying because he is like that. ... Dan always tries to find common ground, and that's what you have to do (as CEO). I think he's very good at that."
Stahl said he sees the move from COO to CEO as a “natural progression.” He will rely on many of the same staffers he directly oversaw as COO. He’s also built a “good rapport” with commissioners. That will help him “get staff and commission to speak in each other's languages” to successfully move projects forward, he said.
“I’ve learned to try to be the bridge-builder,” Stahl said.
Stahl grew up in the “flatlands of Ohio,” and none of his immediate family had experience in the marine industry. He “got out as quickly as I could” and signed up for the Merchant Marine Academy “much to the surprise of my family.”
He trained as a ship driver, and his role put him at the helm of tankers, bulk carriers and other ships traveling to various destinations around the world. Later roles with Maritime Terminal Corp. and shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha exposed him to commercial shipping, he said.
“I saw the paperwork go back and forth, so I knew I was helping make a lot of money for Exxon and Texaco,” Stahl said.
He eventually switched to jobs at public ports because he felt he could make a greater difference in his community, he said.
“The people that benefit (from ports) are the people that I live with,” Stahl said. “I’m not earning money for some shareholders I’ll never see and I don't really care about.”
Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, called the Port of Longview a “critical” economic driver and job creator for the local economy. In 2018 it supported more than 1,200 direct jobs and generated more than $491.2 million in direct business revenue, according to an economic impact report.
“Our three ports are critical to get not only products to the world but also to employ people. Really our three ports put us on the map, and Dan really has got the right temperament and skillset to get a great port director,” Sprague said.
Stahl’s tenure as CEO starts as the port tries to redevelop Berth 4, a long-vacant terminal, and plans a $70 million to $100 million expansion of the industrial rail corridor. Port officials consider both projects essential for growing port operations.
Neither project will get off the ground without funding, which Stahl expects to be one of the major challenges he’ll face as port chief. The port is applying for state and federal grants to finance the work. However, officials also "need to be creative" about securing money elsewhere, Stahl said.
That might include entering a partnership with a new tenant that agrees to cover a portion of the costs, he said.
Stahl was part of a negotiating team for a similar agreement the port signed in January with International Raw Materials, a soda ash and other dry bulk exporter that leases Berths 1 and 2. In that agreement, the port promised to add nearly 5,000 feet of new track to expand rail capacity as long as IRM paid a per-car rail maintenance fee, funded a $3 million rail fender system project and increased its guaranteed annual revenue for the port.
Both parties benefit: The port gets a boost in revenue, while IRM gets necessary rail line to grow its export volume and operation.
“Dan understands that once you get a port customer, you take care of that port customer," Wilson said. "He thoroughly understands that it's not just about getting out and getting new work opportunities. It's also about making sure you are meeting the needs of your existing port clients."
Commission President Erickson said Stahl's experience seeking grants in other port leadership roles prepares him for the challenge of financing major projects
"And he understands the importance of building relationships with other stakeholders, especially elected officials that we need to persuade to be on our side both at the state and national levels," Erickson said.
Stahl said the port is working with a few clients that are interested in leasing Berth 4. He did not elaborate because the negotiations are confidential at this point.
Whatever company moves, Stahl said it is “critical” that the company gains the support of the ILWU Local 21 and other labor unions. Opposition from the longshore union has squashed past projects, including a 2015 proposal for a propane export terminal.
ILWU Local 21 President Jake Ford said the union has formed a “good working relationship” with Stahl since he became interim CEO. He not only reaches out for union perspective, but he listens to what they say.
“We’ve worked together on leases to prevent other problems that may arise and getting letters of understanding from future clients,” Ford said.
Berth 4 has a long way to go before it's ready for a new customer to move in. The old silos for the Continental Grain need demolished. The port has completed demolition studies and is applying for permits to take down the structures.
The rail line that flows through the site will almost certainly need to support long unit trains, which requires some expansion of the Industrial Rail Corridor.
"Just like anything else, we now have to implement our goals and strategies. That will take a leader that will remain focused, and Dan has all that energy," Wilson said.
Wilson said Stahl has "the eye of the tiger" and is "highly enthusiastic" and passionate about his role at CEO.
Completing the projects and growing the port takes "a mixture of being patient, but looking for ways to move forward daily," Stahl said.
"The original Industrial Rail Corridor took 10 years. ... Somebody needs to keep their eye on the big picture, and I see that as my job.”
