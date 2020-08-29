'Eye on the big picture': New port CEO at helm of future economic growth

About 10 years earlier Stahl had switched jobs from executive director at the Port of Anacortes, a role similar to Longview’s CEO, to maritime director at the Port of Bellingham. He said he left the executive position to spend more time with his family while his children were growing up. But by 2017, he was ready to return to upper management at a port, and he knew former Port of Longview CEO Norm Krehbiel wanted to retire soon.

Port commissioners appointed Stahl as interim CEO in March after Krehbiel retired. Though it was not their intention, commissioners said the decision allowed Stahl to show off his skill in a sort of “apprenticeship” while they looked for a permanent replacement for Krehbiel.

“For me, it was kind of a no-brainer because he was doing such a good job,” Commissioner Averett said of Stahl’s selection as CEO. “That’s not to detract from the other candidates, but we got to see Dan in action.”

Stahl sends weekly updates to commissioners so they know the daily happenings of the port. He’s already built relationships with port staff and the local labor force, including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU).