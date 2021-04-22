Expect travel delays as county road crews remove tree on West Side Highway in Kelso

Travelers can expect delays starting Monday on West Side Highway as Cowlitz County road crews remove large trees in the 7300 block of the highway between Crooked Creek and Casey roads.

Road crews will control traffic and provide flaggers. Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes when the trees are being felled. Work takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during operations, according to a press release from the Department of Public Works.

For up-to-date information, call the DPW at 360-577-3030, visit the department's website at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

