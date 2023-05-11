The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday afternoon to Monday evening for large swaths of western Washington and Oregon, including the Interstate 5 corridor of Cowlitz County.

The Kelso-Longview area is expected to be in the upper 80s on Friday and in the 90s for much of the weekend. The National Weather Service warns that conditions could be “dangerously hot,” with heat potentially reaching 95 degrees and a minimum of 65 degrees.

The warning covers not only the Longview-Kelso area but as far west as Long Beach, as well as the Vancouver-Portland metro area.

Folks who may have outdoor plans this weekend could experience heat-related illnesses. On Twitter, the National Weather Service in Portland told the public to limit their time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service asks the public to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, if possible, preferably in an air-conditioned dwelling, and don't leave children or pets in the car unintended.