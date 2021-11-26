Evictions remain at bay as rental assistance flows through Cowlitz County

The end of Washington's eviction moratorium has not yet led to a spike in evictions for Cowlitz County.

The moratorium expired Oct. 31, allowing property managers to begin filing evictions for renters because of unpaid rent or utilities.

Landlords and renters have two options for assistance before those cases make their way into a courtroom: the Eviction Resolution Program, a mediation program currently required for evictions based on unpaid rent; and the flow of rental assistance funding through local agencies.

Lower Columbia CAP provided more than $3 million in rental assistance to 607 households in Cowlitz County by Oct. 21, according to Washington State Department of Commerce data. CAP Executive Director Ilona Kerby said that in the weeks since the moratorium ended, another $500,000 has been given out.

"I'm not really aware of eligible cases that we haven't been able to help so far," Kerby said. "On rare occasions, there's been someone being evicted for reasons other than rent and we can't help them."

The local dispute resolutions are handled by a branch of the Centralia-based Center for Constructive Resolution and Conversation. A satellite office of the center was opened in Longview specifically to handle the conciliation and mediation process in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor will hear many of the eviction cases that end up in the court system. Bashor said there hasn't been an increase in eviction court cases over the last month in the county, and from conversations with judges across Washington, that matches the broader trend.

"Nobody's seen a great influx of cases yet, which tells me the process is working. The evictions are being diverted into this program, where landlords are being paid and people hopefully aren't losing their housing," Bashor said.

Lower Columbia CAP is the designated manager for the federal Emergency Rent Assistance Program funds that come into Cowlitz County. How much an agency receives largely is proportional to the county's population.

Kerby said her agency had 400 households whose assistance applications have yet to be processed. CAP prioritized the families who were up against a 14-day notice to leave or who had been referred directly by the Eviction Resolution Program as part of mediations.

"We’ve had a couple people working every Saturday for weeks now, and sometimes a few hours on Sunday, trying to process and get things through. It’s very intense," Kerby said.

Despite the backlog, Kerby said she was optimistic they would be able to help many of the remaining households. Cowlitz County received $7.4 million for rent and utility assistance, so there are millions of dollars remaining to be allocated.

Bashor estimated it would take until late December before the courts saw the cases that couldn't be handled in mediation. Cowlitz County set up a special docket to handle evictions this year, moving them out of the normal Wednesday civil caseload and into a Friday morning session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.