Eviction moratorium extended, frustrating local property managers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday extended until June 4 a statewide moratorium on tenant evictions, “adding salt to the wound” for at least one local property manager.

Steve Sharp, with Sharp Property Management in Longview, said he is working with struggling tenants in the 1,100 units he manages.

“Those who have been affected by this pandemic need to have some protection,” Sharp said Friday. “Those that have not, don’t need (Inslee’s) help. And placing a blanket moratorium over the whole state ... is irresponsible.”

The moratorium extension also halted evictions for dwellings not covered under the Landlord Tenant Act, such as lots for mobile homes, transitional housing and camping grounds. These dwellings were not included in the original moratorium.

Exceptions include evictions for property damage or danger posed by a person to the health and safety of others or the property.

The measure, originally imposed on March 18, is intended to provide relief to tenants who face financial difficulties due to coronavirus-related business closures.