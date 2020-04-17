Eviction moratorium extended, frustrating local property managers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday extended until June 4 a statewide moratorium on tenant evictions, “adding salt to the wound” for at least one local property manager.
Steve Sharp, with Sharp Property Management in Longview, said he is working with struggling tenants in the 1,100 units he manages.
“Those who have been affected by this pandemic need to have some protection,” Sharp said Friday. “Those that have not, don’t need (Inslee’s) help. And placing a blanket moratorium over the whole state ... is irresponsible.”
The moratorium extension also halted evictions for dwellings not covered under the Landlord Tenant Act, such as lots for mobile homes, transitional housing and camping grounds. These dwellings were not included in the original moratorium.
Exceptions include evictions for property damage or danger posed by a person to the health and safety of others or the property.
The measure, originally imposed on March 18, is intended to provide relief to tenants who face financial difficulties due to coronavirus-related business closures.
“It is clear that as we deal with the challenges around COVID-19, the financial impacts on Washingtonians are significant,” Inslee said in announcing the extension. “People have lost their livelihoods through no fault of their own and we must continue to take steps to ensure they don’t also lose the roofs over their heads. Continued support and protection for tenants is the right thing to do, and I am extending and expanding the moratorium on evictions through the beginning of June, which will allow for two additional rent cycles.”
When Inslee first announced the eviction freeze, local landlords and property managers feared tenants would opt not to pay rent. However, after the April deadline, property managers reported that most of their tenants paid. Those who were struggling agreed to payment plans.
Sharp said he still felt optimistic that tenants will continue to pay, especially now that COVID “stimulus checks” are arriving.
“There’s very few people that are just going to thumb their nose at their landlord and say, ‘I don’t have to pay rent, so I’m not going to,’ ” he said. “They all know it’s something they have to do. And they’re all going to do it, if at all possible.”
A better solution, however, would be to offer extensions on a case-by-case basis for tenants who applied, Sharp said. The model would be similar to what Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner offered for those struggling to pay property taxes.
“I get that that takes a willingness on the part of all landlords, but I don’t see any landlord out there that is led by greed right now,” he said. “Landlords understand that this is a situation like no situation has ever been.”
They understand that people are struggling and some may have to live rent-free for a while, Sharp said. “We all get that. We don’t need it shoved down our throat.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.