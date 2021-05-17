Events tied to 41st anniversary of Mount St. Helens blast muted due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again making most events commemorating the 41st anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens virtual, but the mountain itself slowly is becoming open to the public as snow melts and pandemic restrictions ease.

On the morning of May 18 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted, blowing away the top of the mountain and triggering landslides, mud flows and floods that killed 57 people, destroyed 200 homes and flattened 230 square miles of forest.

Last year, an abundance of 40th anniversary of events had been planned, but were forced online or canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the county and state.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest spokesperson Gala Miller said the Forest Service still is waiting to see if the Johnson Ridge Observation Center will be open to the public this year.

"It remains closed, but the Forest Service is evaluating a potential opening with some reduced services later this summer," she said. "However, the road to Johnson Ridge, SR 504, is currently open as is the parking lot. You can park there and the viewing plaza, which is outdoors, is open for the public to view the volcano."