Events: Looking for something to do or ways to help your neighbors? Check out these events.

Kelso High School donations

People can donate nonperishable food and money during the school's boys basketball games Friday.

The donations collected will provide food boxes to local Kelso students and families facing food insecurities this winter break. Those who cannot attend the games can drop off donations at the Kelso High School Associated Student Body office through Dec. 21. Contact Nancy Baldwin at 360-501-1993 for more information.

Create a Zine

People can create zines — a multi-page passion publication — with graphic journalist, editor and teacher Sarah "Shay" Mirk at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and Feb. 7 in the magazine room of the Longview Public Library. The word "Zine" comes from the word "Magazine" and is pronounced "zeen."

Artist needed to

paint youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area.” It should have a "youthful look and feel including hide and seek squirrels and more," notes a release from the city of Longview.

The mural will be painted on custom canvas panels that already have been constructed along with on the surface of a wooden door. After the mural is complete it will be published in various marketing efforts, notes the library.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole at the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; or via email to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

The artist will be chosen by Jan. 6, 2023, and must have the mural significantly completed by March 31.

City leaf pickup

through January

Leaves from City of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city's Stormwater Division, according to a press release from the city.

The city asks the following guidelines be observed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way:

• Place only leaves from city-maintained trees in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage and make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up. Yard debris is the property owner's responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

• Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles because they may damage the street sweeper. If the sweeper is unable to pick up the leaves, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.

• Be patient. Leaf pickup is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.

• Residents can help prevent flooding on their streets by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to get the leaves.

"It is important that we remove fallen leaves from these areas so that vehicles and pedestrian traffic can move safely throughout the city, and to minimize flooding due to clogged catch basins," Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward is quoted in the press release.

Crews use shovels, pitchforks, street sweepers, front-end loaders and dump trucks to load the leaves and then crews haul them to pre-designated areas for composting, he said.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

— The Daily News