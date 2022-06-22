Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Fundraiser benefits club

A fundraiser to benefit the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club takes place June 24.

People are encouraged to place an order online for Panda Express for pickup or delivery on June 24. Visit bit.ly/3QBBJ1U for details on how to order.

A portion of the food sales (28%) for the day will go to the club. People who order online should enter 906204 in the promo code box during the online checkout procedure.

For details, call the chapter at 503-556-4215 or send an email to andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

Event benefits local nonprofits

Longview Beer & Justice, an event presented by the Campaign for Equal Justice to benefit the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Legal Aid, the Northwest Immigrants’ Rights Project and Columbia Legal Services, takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 24 at the Broadway Barrell Room, 133 Broadway, Longview.

The event is free, but attendees can donate at the event or online at https://legalfoundation.org/givenow/.

Washington Supreme Court Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud is the guest speaker. She was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2012 after a career of helping clients fight for their Constitutional and individual rights, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

She also serves as the chairperson of the Washington State Supreme Court Gender and Justice Commission. She is a member of the Supreme Court’s Rules Committee and is a liaison to the Supreme Court’s Pattern Instructions Committee, which she previously was on as a lawyer-member. She regularly is a guest speaker at legal and community events around the state.

The Campaign for Equal Justice is the annual fundraising program for the Legal Foundation of Washington. Money is raised through people, law firms and local companies to fund civil legal aid for families experiencing poverty, notes the release. Last LFW gave grants to 40 nonprofit legal aid programs that helped more than 20,000 families resolve civil legal issues related to eviction, domestic violence, immigration, employment, veterans’ benefits and more, notes the release.

For details about the event, send an email to Natalia Fior at natalia@legalfoundation.org.

Neighborhood picnic is June 25

The Annual Old West Side Neighborhood Picnic previously scheduled for June 4, takes place at noon June 25 in the southwest corner of Vandercook Park, between Louisiana and Larch streets and 20th and 21st avenues, Longview.

Anyone interested in meeting and visiting with their neighbors is welcome.

Organizers ask that attendees bring their own food, beverages, chairs, plates, silverware, etc. Alcohol is not permitted in the park and attendees are asked not to bring pets. Children and senior citizens are welcome, but keep in mind there are no bathroom facilities.

Attendees will be spaced for distance for any concerned about COVID prevention. Masks are not required, but people who want to wear them are welcome.

The neighborhood picnic held the first Saturday in June started on the lawn of an Old West Side resident and grew enough to be moved to the park. The event began in 2016, but was not held the past few years because of COVID.

The picnic was rescheduled this year because of the weather.

For details, call Gary Schmauderor Robert Mumford at 360-425-0430 or send an email to trains4fun2003@yahoo.com.

Sunshine Bazaar at Kelso church

The Sunshine Bazaar to benefit local, national and international charities takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 in the Kelso United Presbyterian Church parking lot at Cowlitz Way and Pacific Avenue in Kelso.

The bazaar features six church sponsored kiosks of quilts, yard art, gently used treasures, plants and produce, newly made items and baked goods.

Live music will be performed all day and root beer floats will be available.

Car show to benefit vets

The Second Annual Hot Rods for HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need) car and motorcycle show takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso.

Vehicle registration begins at 8 a.m. Food, raffles and more will be offered. Trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

Money raised will benefit veterans.

For details, call 360-751-4149.

Arts, music fest is June 25-26

The 10th annual Arts of the Mountain arts and music festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 at the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Silver Lake.

To get to the Grange, take Exit 49 off I-5 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504).

More than 30 regional artisans and acoustic musicians will present their talents during the event. Wares include a variety of glass, jewelry, metal, painting, pottery, recycled, soap, fantasy and wood arts

Arts of the Mountain is sponsored by the Grange, a 501(c)8 group.

For details, call Kevlyn Hoisington at 360-431-9802 or send an email to artsofthemountain@gmail.com. Also, check out the website at artsofthemountain.org or search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook.

Kids can join a book club

The Longview Public Library offers a Kids Book Club for children in third through fifth grades where children can meet with other children and library staff to discuss a book.

The Friends of the Longview Library are making the books free to children participating in the book club.

Parents can sign up their children and receive their book through the Library Drive-Thru. They also can ask for the book at the lower floor desk.

The 3:30 p.m. June 29 meeting will feature the book, “The Line Tender,” by Kate Allen. The 3:30 p.m. July 20 meeting will feature a discussion on the book, “Turtle in Paradise: The Graphic Novel,” by Jennifer Holm.

For details on the club, send an email to Becky at longviewlibrary@mylongview.com.

