Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Quilt guild meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild will meet Nov. 21 in the basement of the educational building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Guild member Suzanne Cosmo will give a presentation on quilting. Guests are welcome. Non-guild members are asked to pay $5 at the door. For more information, contact Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Learn about the Cowlitz

Cowlitz Elder Tanna Engdahl will lead a discussion and slideshow presentation on the history of the Cowlitz tribe at 6 p.m., Nov. 29 as part of Indigenous Heritage Month in the magazine room of the Longview Public Library.

Engdahl will share her perspective on Cowlitz cultural and preservation as well as tribal relations.

Toutle Walk N' Knock

People interested in joining the Toutle Walk N' Knock to collect items like non-perishable food, toiletries and diapers are invited to the Toutle fire station at 8:30 a.m., Dec. 3 for hot beverages, instructions and a map of an area to collect items. People will collect items until 2 p.m. and volunteers will receive a free lunch.

For more information contact, Kellie or J.D. Smith at 274-8997, text to 360-430-2854 or email at septsong@centurylink.net.

Kalama Christmas

The Kalama Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city's second annual holiday parade and shopping event called the "Parade of Lighted Floats" from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Kalama.

People can complete a parade entry form at www.kalamachamber.com/holidayparade.

The same day, the wedding venue one55elm is hosting a winter ale fest, according to the chamber. The city's fair board is also hosting a holiday bazaar and bingo at the community building, and at 6:30 p.m., the Port of Kalama is showing the movie "Polar Express."

Rainier Christmas

tree lighting

Light the tree with Santa at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 at Rainier City Hall at 106 West B St. in Rainier. Later, Santa and his friends will be at the Eagles Lodge at 109 West A St. to take free photos with guests and offer free refreshments.

Create a Zine

People can create Zines — a multi-page passion publication — with graphic journalist, editor and teacher Sarah "Shay" Mirk at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and Feb. 7 in the magazine room of the Longview Public Library. The word "Zine" comes from the word "Magazine" and is pronounced "zeen."

Snow Ball

Children and families are invited to attend a "Snow Ball" from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 13 at the Longview Public Library. Guests can wear royalty costume. The event includes listening to stories by the fire and making paper snowflakes.

Get ready for

the light show

The second annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive through event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD, takes place Dec. 16 to 22 at Tam O'Shanter Park. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18-22.

The drive-through event includes lighted displays including Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, holiday trains, gigantic snowflakes and more, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The suggested donation is $5 per car with the money benefiting some of the Rotary Club of Kelso's community projects as well as the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund, which benefits local families who need help with their electricity bills. More than $8,000 was donated to the PUD fund in 2021.

A sponsor/VIP kickoff party takes place Dec. 15 for sponsors and volunteers. At the new addition to the event, one lucky person will "flip the switch" and turn on the lights, notes the release.

Also at the event will be children's activities with Santa, and snacks and hot cocoa for everyone.

People or businesses interested in sponsoring the Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park and attending the sponsor/VIP party are asked to call Lisa at 360-431-3276 or send an email to kelsorotary@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club of Kelso (kelsorotary.org) is a service club celebrating its 100th year in Kelso. The group has about 60 members, provides scholarship, donates to local charities, helps fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties along with helping fund the Catlin Spray Park, the Kelso Skate Park and more, according to the press release. The club also is a member of Rotary International (rotary.org).

Clothing, supplies

needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children along with warm coats for children of all sizes. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

— The Daily News

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.