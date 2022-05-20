Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The retreat centers have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. The centers officially reopen May 27. All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

LV garden club offers grant

Members of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 3 by 5 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding has been received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

