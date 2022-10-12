Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Longview library has new hours

As of Oct. 3, the Longview Public Library located at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview, has new hours.

The schedule

Mondays and Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: Closed.

Drive thru hours

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 1-4 p.m.

Sundays: Closed.

For details, visit longviewlibrary.org or call 360-442-5300.

Dance group holds Oktoberfest event

The R Square D dance group’s annual Octoberfest weekend takes place Oct. 14 and 15 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Road, Kelso.

Callers for both days will be Craig Abercrombie and Adam Christman. Susan Healea will be the featured cuer. The Oct. 14 evening dance takes place from 7:30 to 8 p.m. with pre-rounds and from 8 to 10p.m. with square and round dance.

The Oct. 215 activities include a tour of local garage sales in the morning and dance workshops in the afternoon. The River City Riders will perform at 7:15 p.m. Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. with pre-rounds and at 8 p.m. with square and rounds. Hearing enhancement is available.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

RAL class of ’71 meets for lunch

The R.A. Long High School class of 1971 is holding a year-end class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Mill City Grill, 1260 Commerce Ave., Longview.

All classmates, spouses or significant others are welcome.

For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Indoor story times return

Indoor story times at the Longview Public Library returned in September.

Parents can bring their babies, toddlers and preschoolers to the library for “interactive, educational and fun,” according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The sessions will be held in the Marion J. Otteraaen room at the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The schedule

Baby Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 5. Recommended for pre-walkers, birth and up, and their grownups. Simple stories, lap bounces songs and tickle rhymes.

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 6. Stories, activities and an easy craft designed for toddlers and their grownups.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Recommended for preschoolers 3 years old and up and their grownups. Stories, rhymes, songs and a craft.

All events are free and open to the public.

In addition, the library will offer pre-kindergarten packets every other week throughout the fall.

For details, visit longviewlibrary.org/kids.php.

Apply for a tourism grant

Event organizers can now apply for grants through the Cowlitz County Tourism’s 2023 grant program.

The program, funded by hotel/motel sales taxes, is designed to assist events that attract more visitors to the county and increase overnight stays, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Up to $50,000 is available for events scheduled in 2023. New events or events that have changed their model to attract more overnight stays will be given higher priority, according to the press release.

Information and applications are available at www.visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

For details, call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@cowlitzwa.gov.

Buy tickets now for LCSG event

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Fall Gathering fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The event celebrates LCSG accomplishments and sustaining the group’s work into the future.

Hosted by the school garden staff, board, volunteers and students, the event includes live music, seasonal food from the school gardens and local farms, an apple cider press, and local beer and wine.

Space is limited.

Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3V9FzkP.

Register now for school programs

Reservations are being accepted for spring 2023 school programs at the Lelooska Foundation, 165 Merwin Village Road, Ariel.

In the Kwakwaka’wakw ceremonial house, the Lelooska family shares songs, dances, stories and the Northwest Coast masks which display the rights, crests and privileges bestowed on them by the late Chief James Aul Sewid, according to a press release from the foundation. Chief Tsungani carries on the traditions of his brother, the late Chief Lelooska, performing with other family members.

Programs begin at 10:30 a.m. and are about an hour long. After the program, students will visit the Lelooska Museum where native artifacts from North America are displayed. Students can ask questions and learn about the artifacts.

Dates for the programs are March 28; May 30; and June 1, 2, 6, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

The cost is $8 per person, adult or child.

Advance reservations are necessary by sending an email to info@lelooska.org. When making reservations, have the total number of seats needed, the name of the school and the first three date preferences. Dates are subject to change because of circumstances beyond the control of the foundation.

COVID-19 has impacted the organization that has limited staffing. Please allow two to three days for a response.

Senior center needs drivers

The Rainier Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program needs volunteer drivers.

For details, visit the front desk at the center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

