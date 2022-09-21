Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

CFA cat show in Longview

The Cat Fancier Association’s All Breed and Companion Pets Cat Show presented by the Seattle Cat Club will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cowlitz Regional Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Approximately 225 cats will compete in six rings for awards. In addition, the Seattle Cat Club will have more than 35 different exotic felines competing for ribbons.

Animal food vendors will be on site and other vendors will sell handmade cat toys, one-of-a-kind animal beds and items for people who love cats.

Admission is $8 per person for adults or $20 for a family of four. Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free. Free parking also is available.

Dancers host a tribute dance

Members of the R Square D dance club are hosting a Neil Diamond tribute dance Sept. 24 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The dance starts at 7 p.m. with Plus and intermediate rounds, then switches to Mainstream with rounds starting at 8 p.m.

Craig Abercrombie is the dance cuer and caller.

Fundraiser and auction Sept. 24

The public is invited to an open house fundraiser and silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at 2010 48th Ave., Longview.

The event includes horse/pony rides, a petting zoo, food and more.

The organization’s goal is teaching the young and old how to care for horses including cleaning stalls, grooming, feeding, proper riding skills and more, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Money raised will go toward building a new barn.

For details, visit facebook.com/StridesHorsemanship or strideshorsemanship.com.

Free movie at Longview library

A free screening of “Turning Red” takes place at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Free popcorn will be provided.

The film is about 13-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee, who is torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. Because of a hereditary curse, whenever she gets overly excited or experiences a strong emotion, she changes into a giant red panda.

Local artist part of art studio tour

Local artist Linda Ballard is among the artists taking part in the 15th Annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Little Spokane River Valley.

Five participating studios will showcase more than 48 artists, gardens and “the glory of fall in the river valley,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Artists will sell their original artwork at the five studios that are close enough together to allow art collectors to visit all of them during the day. Paintings, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, wood, sculptures, fiber art, photography, mixed media glass, Origami, leather, tapestry bags and more will be available.

In addition, a limited edition Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour poster will be sold. The goal is to raise $1,000 to give to Spokane Public Radio.

Two nonprofits also will be set up at two of the studios.

Admission is free and ample parking is available at each studio.

For details on the artists, driving directions and a downloadable map, visit LittleSpokaneStudios.com.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Apply to be on LPS committee

Longview Public Schools is seeking citizens to serve on its Strategic Plan Review Committee. Members of the committee tour schools and review school improvement plans each fall. Committee members serve three-year term and meet two to three times a year.

People who live within the Longview School District boundaries and who would like to serve on the committee are encouraged to apply online at longviewschools.com by Sept. 30.

Harvest Classic walk/run set

The 2022 Harvest Classic 5K/10K walk/run has been scheduled for Oct. 1. The annual event organized by Longview Early Edition Rotary Club members and with numerous sponsors behind it, benefits the CAP Help Warehouse for people in need in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

People can register online at rotaryharvestclassic.org for the event that also includes a 1/4-mile Pee Wee Fun Run. Walkers/runners also can register the day of the event between 7 and 8 a.m. at LifeWorks, 906 New York St. The 10K run/walk starts from LifeWorks at 8:30 a.m., the 5K run/walk starts at 8:40 a.m. and the Pee Wee Fun Run, which is free for children 9 years old and younger, starts at 9:45 a.m.

Participants and spectators should park in the grass field south of the Farmers Market across from the Cowlitz County Event Center at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The fee is $28 per person plus a registration fee if registered online up through Sept. 28. The fee the day of the race is $35 per person plus a registration service fee. A limited number of T-shirts will be for sale on race day.

People you cannot walk or run, but who would like to donate, can help by giving virtual cans of food on harvest classic home page (rotaryharvestclassic.org).

— The Daily News

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

— The Daily News