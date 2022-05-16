Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars in May.

The schedule

May 14: 10-11:30 a.m., Business Credit Impact on Finance and Vendor Relations. Learn how to get a good credit score in order for the company to grow and prosper. To register, visit bit.ly/3ytzgA2 or vancouver.score.org.

May 17: 11:30 a.m.-1p.m., Payments and Fraud Prevention. Business owners can learn hot to avoid becoming unsuspecting victims of payment fraud. Listen to a banker’s perspective and learn how to take steps to fortify defenses. To register, visit bit.ly/3PcC22d or vancouver.score.org.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet May 16 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their completed quilts for show and tell.

Guests are welcome.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Dance Club presents Spring Fling danceMembers of the Harlequin Dance Club are presenting their Spring Fling dance May 20 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Tickets are $25 per person and included a dance lesson, buffet dinner and music by Black Satin.

The social time starts at 5:30 p.m., the dance lesson starts at 6 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and music and dancing takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

To guarantee a seat, buy a ticket or find out details about the group, email Vickie Rhodes at vrhodes1@msn.com or call/text her at 360-431-4738 by noon May 16.

Literacy materials ready for preview

High school arts and science, elementary school English language arts and Longview Kinder Bridge instructional materials are available for public preview from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 16-20 at the Longview School District Administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview.

Shred Day is May 23 in Cathlamet

The Friends of Skamokawa is sponsoring a Shred Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bank of the Pacific, 56 Main St., Cathlamet.

The limit is two boxes per car and the shredded material should not have clips or rubber bands on it. And, no plastic material will be accepted.

A $5 suggested donation is requested.

Learn about estate planning mistakes

The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension is sponsoring a free Celebrity Planning Mistakes workshop via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. May 23.

Cowlitz County attorney Jeff Peterson will present examples from celebrities on how not to plan an estate, including the effects of dying without a will or trust, the public probate process and more.

To join the class, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Register children for kindergarten

Full day kindergarten registrations are being accepted in the Longview Public Schools system.

Skills learned in kindergarten include the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, which form the basis for literacy, according to a flyer. Children must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022, to register.

Residents can visit longviewschools.com to enroll online or call the school in the residential area where they live.

Columbia Heights Elementary, 360-577-7461; Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary, 360-575-7502; Kessler Elementary School, 360-575-7541; Mint Valley Elementary School, 360-575-7582; Northlake Elementary School, 360-501-8700; Olympic Elementary School, 360-575-7087; Robert Gray Elementary School, 360-575-7331; or St. Helens Elementary School, 360-575-7362.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local strawberries in 24, 16-ounce containers (24 pounds) or 12 24-ounce containers (18 pounds). The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon June 4 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before May 28.

The cost is $80 for the 24 pounds and $60 for the 18 pounds.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718 or 360-673-2796.

Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.

AAUW Cowlitz County Branch offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two yeas of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

Longview Garden Club offers grant for projects

Members of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 3 by 5 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding has been received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.

Hotel exhibit scheduled at Ilwaco museum

The “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” exhibit runs through July 9 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel.

The hotels advertised in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. Some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along their family cow or a horse and buggy.

Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies.

The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund.

— The Daily News

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.