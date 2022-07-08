Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

SON hold garage, collectible sale

Sons of Norway members are holding a garage and collectible sale place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 and 9 at the group’s lodge, 224 Catlin St., West Kelso.

Quilts, aprons, potholders, glassware, table runners, pottery, jewelry, dishes, towels, yard art, books, furniture, plants, tools, vintage collectibles and more will be available to boy.

The Breidablilk Hus Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving lunch of chicken salad on a croissant, chips, a brownie and water for $8 per person.

For details, call Nancy Harris at 360-423-2769 or send her an email at rockinthreads618@gmail.com.

RAL class of ’59 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1959 are meeting for lunch at noon July 12 at Pie@trios (the former Pietro’s Pizza Parlor), 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Masks are not required, but left to each person’s choice.

Everyone is welcome according to organizers, including children, family and friends.

For details, call Larry Halbert at 360-751-3610 or Mary Ann Sukovaty at 360-423-7436.

RAL classes hold a joint reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School classes of 1986 and 1987 are holding a combined 35-year reunion starting at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at PNW Meatheads, 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

The cost is $50 per person payable at the door. The cost includes food.

For details, call Darcie Boucher Chess (class of 1986) at 360-425-9635 or send an email to Angela Knowles (class of 1987) at Angek87@yahoo.com.

Dance group plans dances

Members of the R Square D dance group dance the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from June through August at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus squares and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m.

Dates and themes

July 13: Crazy T-Shirt.

July 27: Hawaiian.

Aug. 10: Back to School Dance. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies.

Aug. 24: Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

