Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet June 20 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

A virtual exhibit from the Iowa Quilt Museum will be shown of studio art quilts commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Guests are welcome.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

KHS class of 1971 meets

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. June 21 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945.

Spend the night at Longview park

A Family Camp Out sponsored takes place June 24 and 25 at John Null Park, 2650 Pacific Way, Longview.

Families can set up their tents anytime after 4:30 p.m. June 24. Activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. include archery, a scavenger hunt, kickball and crafts. Pizza will be delivered between 8:30 and 9 p.m. A campfire will be set up. Smores will be fixed. The evening also includes a movie on a big screen with popcorn. A farting contest will occur all night. Breakfast, consisting of a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich, will be served at 8 a.m. June 25 Campers are asked to be packed up and out of the park by 10 a.m. June 25.

The event is sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union with Domino’s Pizza sponsoring the pizza and McDonald’s sponsoring the breakfast.

The cost is $31 per family. To register, visit bit.ly/38afBds.

Midsummer event set for June 24

Members of the Finnish American Folk Festival and the Naselle Archives Center are sponsoring the midsummer event Juhannus starting at 5 p.m. June 24.

The event, which features dinner, a beer garden and a folk concert, takes place at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road, Naselle.

Travis Boggs, caterer of Naselle’s Country Catering, and his wife, Jennifer, will prepare the food.

The dinner begins at 5 p.m. and includes a choice of salmon or cheeseburger with roasted potatoes, macaroni salad, beet root salad, and coffee or lemonade. The salmon dinner costs $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at the door. The cheeseburger dinner costs $10 per person in advance or $15 per person at the door. For ticket information, visit bit.ly/3zwEewp.

A beer garden provided by the Appelo Archives Center takes place outside. Spirits also will be available.

The concert featuring Kathy Huhtaluhta and Marvin Todacheenie of Arizona starts at 6:30 p.m.

Vocalist, composer and musician Huhtaluhta has written, composed and performed music in foreign languages such as Spanish, Finnish and Turkish, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. She sings, and plays the guitar and drums. She is of Finnish/Sami descent and started performing traditional Sami style music in collaboration with Native American flute player Todacheenie, who is a fourth generation flute carver, artisan and craftsman. He also plays the guitar.

The duo blends Native American flute and original folk music. She has produced eight albums and has a number of music videos on YouTube. She received the Finlandia Foundation National grant, which awards money to projects related to Finnish-American and Finnish history, heritage, preservation, arts and culture, according to the foundation’s website.

Huhtaluhta and Todacheenie also were highlighted performers at Finn Fest USA, an annual festival, typically held in the summer, in locations throughout the United States.

CVAP plans a nighttime vigil

The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of people whose lives have been “forever altered” by a hate crime.

The vigil, put on by advocates of the Crime Victim Advocacy Program, takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 25 at the Civic Circle in Longview. Candles will be provided, and crime victim advocates will be on site to lead the vigil and offer support.

Guests include the Rev. Dexter Kearny of Longview Presbyterian Church and the Rev. Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

For details, call 360-703-3762.

LV library holds movie matinees

A free matinee movie for adults takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Marion J. Otteraaen room on the first floor of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The movies are free and free popcorn also is available.

The schedule

June 25: “The Poseidon Adventure.”

July 2: “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.”

July 9: “My Octopus Teacher.”

July 16: “The Shallows.”

July 23: “Heart of the Sea.”

Free parenting program offered

Incredible Years parenting program, a 16-week parenting class takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesdays starting July 12 at Columbia Wellness, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The classes focus on building positive parenting skills for parents of children 2 to 8 years old.

Tools and strategies to encourage positive behaviors, build relationships and manage conflict will be offered.

Topics include The Importance of Play, Communication Skills, Problem Solving, Effective limit Setting, Praise and Rewards and Handling Misbehavior.

To register, visit thecareprojectapp.com.

For details, send an email to care@columbiawell.org or call 360-353-9606.

Send in VBS information

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed Saturdays this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com; or mailed to Vacation Bible School round-up, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

No information will be taken over the phone.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

Rainier Revisited accepts donations

Individuals or organizations interested in being donating to the 11th annual Rainier Revisited in 2023 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or send an email to him at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

If a donation of $20 or more is received, the person or organization will be listed as a sponsor.

Museum needs some volunteers

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is partnering with the Cowlitz County Extension of the Washington State University Master Gardeners to share a “Farm to Picnic” exhibit at the “Let the Good Times Grow” themed Cowlitz County Fair set to be open from noon to 6 p.m. July 27-30.

The exhibit will be on the “historic growing, preserving and sharing of food” in the community, according to a press release from the museum and will be set up in the historic Bush Family Log Cabin located in a shady area of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The museum seeks volunteers who will be willing to help staff the museum’s fair space at the log cabin or who are interested in other museum volunteer opportunities. Volunteers at the fair will greet visitors at the cabin and oversee a children’s craft and play area for three-hour shifts.

For details, call the museum at 360-577-3119.

