Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet Sept. 19 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Joanne Adams Roth, a member of the Clark County Quilters, is the guest speaker. She has been a quilter/fiber artist for more than 50 years and has made more than 300 quilts. They include hand quilted, Native American designs, modern styles, hand painted art quilts, and mixed media art quilts. Most of her quilts are original designs. She will share pictures and stories about her quilts, her inspirations and adventures.

Ladies of the Lake members are encouraged to bring their challenge quilts for show and tell. Registrations will be accepted for the February 2023 retreat.

Guests are welcome. Non-guild members are asked to pay a $5 admission fee.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Bird, nature fest is Sept. 22-25

The family friendly bird and nature festival Wings Over Willapa takes place from Sept. 22-25 on the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and other sites on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington.

The featured speaker is Noah Strycker, who in 2015 became the first human to see more than half of the planet’s bird species in a single year according to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He was scourged by blood-sucking leeches, suffered fevers and “Delhi Belly,” skirted war zones and had the time of his life, notes the release.

He birded on seven continents carrying only a small backpack and enlisted support of other birders to tick more than 6,000 bird species, including Chinstrap Penguins in Antarctica, a Harpy Eagle in Brazil and a long-lost owl in New Guinea.

Other events bird identification walks led by experts and birding workshops ranging from beginning birding to bird-friendly landscaping. Also on the agenda are guided tours; a hands-on introduction to wildlife tracking; and art experiences including pottery, ceramics and needle felting.

The festival’s online auction runs from Sept. 18 to 24 and among numerous items is a signed copy of Strycker’s book “Birding Without Borders.”

To register for the festival, view the full schedule of events and get the link to the online auction, visit wingsoverwillapa.org.

MM class of ’72 holds reunion

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1972 are holding their 50-year class reunion Sept. 23 and 24.

The Sept. 23 event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pie@Trios, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

On Sept. 24, classmates are invited to meet at 11 a.m. in the Mark Morris High School courtyard to take a tour of the school located at 1602 Mark Morris Court, Longview.

The Sept. 24 evening event has been moved from the Moose Lodge to the Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Drive.

Check-in and no-host cocktails start at 5 p.m. A welcome and group photo take place at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Music will be provided.

For details, call Donnette (Zinser) Ward at 360-423-9477 or Dyann (Nelson) Crayne at 360-431-9589 or send an email to MMclassof1972@gmail.com.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with contact information on the following people should contact the people listed above.

Rosemary Arbuckle, Susan Bacon, David Batson, Robert Bordeaux, Brian Boyle, Marion Cherry, Janet Collins, Connie Copeland, Kathie Cummings, Patsy Denny, Debra Gregory, Stephanie Hearrell, William Heroux, Robbie Hunter, Liz Jakubik, Billie Johnson, Teri Kerr, Diane Knudsen, Sharon Knudsen, Diane Leatherwood, Joseph Letlow, Ray McCoy, Thomas Mitchell, Ron Moser, Craig Nelson, Sarah Normoyle, Richard Peterson, Mary Rose, James Schaefer, Bonnie Shaw, Frank Sheppard, Robin Sheppard, Jimmy Smith, Robin White and James Williams.

18th annual health walk

The free 18th Annual Cowlitz Tribal Health Walk for people of all ages takes place Sept. 24 at Lake Sacajawea.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Hemlock Plaza. Vendor booths also open at the same time where vendors will share health and program information.

All participants will receive a free T-shirt and a raffle ticket. Healthy snacks and water will be provided. The event takes place rain or shine.

At 10 a.m., a blessing takes place along with a welcome and a performance by the Cowlitz Drum Group.

The walk begins at 10:15 a.m.

People are invited to walk, jog or run around the lake at their own pace during the annual celebration of culture, wellness and community.

Library looking for mural artist

An artist is being sought to paint a mural in the children’s area inside the Kalama Public Library. The library received a donation from Kalama residents George and Janet Harris for an original, hand-painted mural featuring children, items specific to the Kalama community and a reference to children’s author Lois Lenski, a Newbery Medal-winning author and illustrator of picture books and children’s literature. George Harris was acquainted with Lenski and admired her work. Several of Lenski’s picture books are available at the library. The mural also must be colorful and inspirational to children.

The budget for the mural is $5,000. The are to be covered is approximately 612 square feet.

Details and all application instructions are available at bit.ly/3BO2kUj.

The artist will be selected Sept. 26. The project will begin Oct. 3 and must be completed by Oct. 28.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at 360-673-4568 or send an email to librarian@kalamalibrary.com.

Register for free family programs

A free eight-session Strengthening Families programs for Kelso parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays (Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22) at Barnes Elementary School, 401 Barnes St., Kelso.

Dinners each night will be provided along with door prizes and supervised activities for children 3 to 10 years old.

Class enrollment is limited.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together. Parents will learn new parenting skills and youngster will learn how to handle peer pressure and relationships.

The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service and Hilander HOPE. It is not sponsored or endorsed by the Kelso School District.

The registration deadline is Sept. 30. For details or to register, contact WSU/SFP coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net; or Betsy Berndt, Hilander HOPE coordinator at 360-952-3537 or betsy.berndt@esd112.org.

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

Volunteer at train depot

Volunteers are needed for two or more shifts per month at the Kelso Train Depot, 501 S. First Ave., Kelso.

Shifts are for 4.5 hours. During that time, volunteers will answer travel related questions and post the train status. Volunteers also offer information about local services and points of interest.

Training is provided.

Applications are available at the depot. All completed applications should be returned to the depot.

For details, call Dan Myers at 360-957-5511.

Drivers needed to deliver meals

The Rainier Senior Center needs people to deliver Meals on Wheels. People interested in volunteering are asked to call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.

