Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MG’s hold a leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.

Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the days of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.

Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material.

For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.

Annual membership meeting is Nov. 13

Members of the community are invited to the Cowlitz County Historical Society’s annual membership meeting Nov. 13 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The doors open at 1:30 and the meeting starts at 2 p.m. Attendees will hear some of the museum’s accomplishments so far this year along with future endeavors.

After that, a program will be held with speakers Joel Rupley and Harvey Williamson, chair and deputy chair of the Cowlitz County Historic Preservation Commission.

The duo will discuss past and recent preservation commission projects, including the Cowlitz Trail Corridor and the Historic Inventory. They also will discuss the evolution of the preservation commission and its mission to date.

Bill Watson, historic commissioner and museum curator, will show three short films on the Cowlitz Trail Corridor.

Light refreshments will be served.

Register for grief seminar

A Surviving the Holidays seminar by GriefShare takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in the St. Rose Parish Center, 2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

Seminar attendees will learn how to prepare for the holidays when grieving the death of a loved one, and may discover hope for the future, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Registration is required and can be cone online at griefshare.org/findagroup.

For details or help with registering, call Kristine Keough at 360-430-4361.

KHS class of ’71 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at noon Nov. 15 at Applebee’s, 400 Triangle Shopping Center, Longview.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

People who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Paula Radspinner Cooper by sending an email to pjcoop53@yahoo.com or calling 360-751-3945.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Nov. 16 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Sign up for Angel Tree Program

The Longview Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Angel Tree Program.

People in need can visit the online portal at saangeltree.org to register to receive toys and a grocery voucher.

For details or if anyone needs help registering, call Major Lawry Smith or Kayla Jacobson at 360-423-3990.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Free insect identification

The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners offer free insect identification, according to the group’s website.

Residents can call 360-577-3014, extension 1, or drop off insect samples between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesdays at the extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. (The parking entrance is on Fourth Avenue.)

To collect a sample, capture an insect and immediately freeze it, notes the website. Leave it in the freezer overnight, then pack gently with tissue or cotton in a vial with a stopper. If desired, include a sample of the plant damage made by the insect.

Do not place butterflies, moths or bees in alcohol because key diagnostic features will be ruined, according the extension’s website.

People also are asked not to take in crushed insects or one that have been caught on tape or on sticky traps.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Rainier Revisited accepts donations

Individuals or organizations interested in donating to the 11th annual Rainier Revisited in 2023 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or send an email to him at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

If a donation of $20 or more is received, the person or organization will be listed as a sponsor.

— The Daily News