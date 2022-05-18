Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Literacy materials ready for preview

High school arts and science, and Longview Kinder Bridge instructional materials are available for public preview from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 20 at the Longview School District Administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview.

Film of Sweden shown at potluck

The monthly Castle Rock Senior Center potluck takes place at noon May 20 at the center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock. People are invited to bring their favorite food dishes. After the potluck at 1 p.m., Myron and Mary Nelson will share part two of their trip to Sweden. The film will include Gothenburg, the new bridge from Malmo to Copenhagen; and Asus, Mary Nelson’s mother’s birthplace. The film also includes southern Sweden, the stone ship, Lund and the Lund Cathedral, Greenland and Seattle. The next potluck will be at noon June 17. The program will be “The Got Canal, the Swedish Blue Ribbon.”

The schedule

May 21: noon, Propagating Trees and Shrubs by Air Layering (in person). Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to propagate new trees and shrubs from woody plant material while the stem is still attached to the parent plant. Workshop held at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview (on the dike next to the Hall of Justice). May 24: noon, Rejuvenating Your Lawn (online). Extension coordinator Gary Fredricks explains how a few basic steps can maintain and revive an otherwise healthy lawn. A question and answer period will be held after the workshop. May 31: noon, Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds (online). Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will these garden escapees and what to do about them.

Handcrafted items sold at spring sale

A spring Handcrafted Gifts and Vintage Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview. Items for sale are unique and eclectic vintage and refurbished, according to organizers. Admission and parking are free. For details, call 360-442-5400.

Help spruce up cemetery May 21

The annual cleanup day at Bunker Hill Cemetery sponsored by the Bunker Hill Cemetery Association starts at 10 a.m. May 21 at the cemetery on Bunker Hill Road, 12 miles west of Longview on State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). Participants should bring garden tools. An association meeting will take place after 11:30 a.m. potluck. For the potluck, attendees are asked to bring a dish, beverage, chair and their own table service. For details, call Sue Richards at 360-423-8663.

Rummage sale at Olympic school

A rummage sale sponsored by members of the Olympic Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 in the school gym, 1324 30th Ave., Longview. The sale benefits the PTO.

Event for kids set for May 21

MathFest, a community event for children 3 to 11 years old and their families takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. May 21 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. The event includes games, prizes and a free T-shirt for the children who attend. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone older than 3 years old is asked to wear a mask at all times to prioritize the safety of the young children, according to a flyer. People interested in attending the free event are asked to register online at

.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 in the Recreation Center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone. Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local strawberries in 24, 16-ounce containers (24 pounds) or 12 24-ounce containers (18 pounds). The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon June 4 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso. The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before May 28. The cost is $80 for the 24 pounds and $60 for the 18 pounds. For details or to order, call 360-577-6718 or 360-673-2796. Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.

Send in VBS information

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed Saturdays this summer. Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.). Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com; or mailed to Vacation Bible School round-up, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. No information will be taken over the phone.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at

. To join the classes, visit

. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345. For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3. — The Daily News

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

