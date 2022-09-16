Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Sept. 21 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Register for support group

Bereavement Facilitator Elizabeth Jacobsen and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Stephen Meharg will lead a four week Bereavement Support Group open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 22 in the Lay Counseling Center at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

The sessions, limited to 20 participants, will combine grief education, the nature of grief after the death of a significant person in people’s lives and ways to heal from the pain.

People interested in attending will receive a notebook and should reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Call 360-577-1059 and leave a name, telephone number, address or email address in order to receive confirmation for the reservation.

Free Senior Health Fair

A free Senior Health Fair hosted by Understanding My Medicare takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Columbia River Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Drive, St. Helens, Oregon.

The fair is open to all ages.

The Rainier Senior Center will have a table at the health fair and will sell T-shirts.

For details about the health fair, call 503-987-1113.

Sign up for fun run/walk

The Longview Parks and Recreation Sunset Fun Run takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Mint Valley Golf Course, 4002 Pennsylvania St., Longview.

The registration fee of $10 per person includes glow necklaces and bracelets. The path also will have lights on it. After the walk/run, attendees can eat smores if the weather cooperates.

All ages are welcome. Children 8 years old and younger are free with a paid adult registration.

People can check in outside the clubhouse starting at 6:15 p.m.

To register, visit runreg.com/sunset-fun/runwalk.

Register for book club

A Kids’ Book Club for children in third through fifth grade meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30 in the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The children and library staff will discuss the books together. Books are available for free to children participating in the book club thanks to the Friends of the Longview Library.

Sign up at the library’s lower floor desk. Books also can be picked up in the library’s drive-thru.

For details, send an email to Becky at longviewlibrary@mylongview.com.

The schedule/books

Sept. 28: “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston.

Oct. 26: “The Beast and the Bethany” by Jack Meggitt-Phillips.

Nov. 30: “Ancestor Approved” by Cynthia Leitich Smith.

