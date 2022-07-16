Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

July 19: noon, Inviting Beneficial Insects Into Your Garden. Master Gardener Anne Wolff will discuss beneficial insects that help control pests and keep a garden healthy. Attendees will learn how to identify the insects and how to keep them in the garden.

July 26: noon, Waterwise Gardening: Growing Plants Using Less Water. Master Gardener Allice Slusher will discuss growing plants using less water. Attendees will learn ways to add beauty to a waterwise landscape with drought-tolerant plants.

Free biscuits, gravy in Kelso

To kick off the Kelso Rotary Club turning 100 years old this year, the club is offering free biscuits and gravy starting at 10 a.m. July 23 in the parking lot near the Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

Coffee will be provided by He Brews coffee roasters in Kalama.

The event is sponsored by Toyota.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

Club seeks flower show participants

Members of the Kelso Garden Club invite the public to join them and display flowers at the flower show held during the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The fair theme is “Let the Good Times Grow.” The educational display located in the Floral Building on the fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview, is “Water-wise Gardening in the Pacific Northwest.”

Visit cowlitzcountyfair.com/ and click on Exhibitor Information, then scroll down and click on Floral to view the schedule.

Flowers should be taken to the floral building from 6 to 9 p.m. July 25 or from 7 to 9 a.m. July 26 to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Grange building can be rented

The Pleasant Hill Grange at 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso, is available for rent for birthday parties, weddings, wedding receptions, family reunions, club meetings, play day activities and more.

The hall includes a spacious main room, a large dining area, plenty of tables and chairs, a kitchen with two stoves and two refrigerators, a park-like setting for outdoor activities and plenty of parking.

For details, call 360-425-6101.

— The Daily News