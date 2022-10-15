Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet Oct. 19 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Local quilter Melissa Trunick will talk about and show her antique and vintage quilts.

Guests are welcome. Non-guild members are asked to pay $5 at the door.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Get a burger, watch a game

The final hamburger feed sponsored by Kelso/Castle Rock Knights of Columbus members takes place before the Oct. 21 Kelso Highlanders home football game from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2200 Allen St., Kelso.

The menu will include either a hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken patty or hot dog with baked beans, potato salad, chips, a brownie and a soft drink.

The cost is by donation. Money raised will go the the Clothes for Kids fund used to purchase clothes at Christmas for local children.

LCC hosts free speaker series

“Myths, Perceptions and Misperceptions” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2022 fall quarter Community Conversations speaker series. In the series, local experts weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.

The lectures will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays in Health and Science Building 101 at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. People also can attend via Zoom. Links and full descriptions of the topics to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/.

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.

The remaining schedule

Oct. 20: Debunking Mental Health Myths, presented by Jennifer Hoage.

Oct. 27: Who Is This Devil Fellow Anyway?, presented by Geoff Richie.

Nov. 3: The Pygmalion Effect — Changing Outcome by Changing Perceptions, presented by Alex Brehm.

Nov. 10: Political Misconceptions, presented by Joanna Mosser.

Nov. 17: Using Cognitive Bias to Avoid Reality, presented by Michael Strayer.

Dec. 1: No, It’s Not Live — The Myths and Realities of the ‘Jeopardy?’ Experience, presented by Courtney Shah.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

Holiday sale set for Oct. 21, 22

The Youth and Family Link Thrift Store Christmas sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in the gym at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

According to organizers, this will be the largest sale they have held and includes Christmas ornaments, wreaths, decor, trees, holiday clothing, jewelry, gift items, linens, toys, vintage items and more.

Money raised supports Youth and Family Link programs including after-school programs, teen mentoring, teen youth groups, outreach and engagement to access services for basic needs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Be a youth ambassador

Applications are being accepted for the ASSE International Student Exchange Congress-Bundestag scholarship program to Germany.

The U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the program since 1983.

Fifty scholarships are available to students from the western and northwestern United States.

ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants and selecting finalists.

For details and to apply, visit USAGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Volunteer at train depot

Volunteers are needed for two or more shifts per month at the Kelso Train Depot, 501 S. First Ave., Kelso.

Shifts are for 4.5 hours. During that time, volunteers will answer travel related questions and post the train status. Volunteers also offer information about local services and points of interest.

Training is provided.

Applications are available at the depot. All completed applications should be returned to the depot.

For details, call Dan Myers at 360-957-5511.

Sign up for Angel Tree Program

The Longview Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Angel Tree Program.

People in need can visit the online portal at saangeltree.org to register to receive toys and a grocery voucher.

For details or if anyone needs help registering, call Major Lawry Smith or Kayla Jacobson at 360-423-3990.

Register for free dental screening

A free dental clinic screening for low-income veterans and their dependent children on Apple Health takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview Kaiser Permanente Dental Clinic, 1230 Seventh Ave., Longview.

To be eligible, veterans must live in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Lewis counties and have an income based on the National Poverty Guidelines.

The event is being sponsored by Community Health Partners of Longview. Dental care will be provided by the University of Washington Community Dental Clinic.

Referrals for restorative dental care will be made by the University of Washington Dental School at Kaiser Permanente. Follow-up work will be determined at the scheduled exam and could performed that day or could be set up for a later date depending on what is available the day of the clinic.

For details, eligibility requirements and to schedule an appointment, call 360-274-9178 or 360-442-4165.

Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.

Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the days of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.

Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material.

For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

Free insect identification





The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners offer free insect identification, according to the group’s website.

Residents can call 360-577-3014, extension 1, or drop off insect samples between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesdays at the extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. (The parking entrance is on Fourth Avenue.)

To collect a sample, capture an insect and immediately freeze it, notes the website. Leave it in the freezer overnight, then pack gently with tissue or cotton in a vial with a stopper. If desired, include a sample of the plant damage made by the insect.

Do not place butterflies, moths or bees in alcohol because key diagnostic features will be ruined, according the extension’s website.

People also are asked not to take in crushed insects or one that have been caught on tape or on sticky traps.

— The Daily News