Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

Items can be dropped off at any Fibre credit union in Cowlitz and Clatsop counties.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Library celebrates Squirrel Fest

The Longview Public Library is celebrating Squirrel Fest on Aug. 19 and 20 with activities held on the lawn of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The schedule

Aug. 19: 11 a.m. Donna Howard, author of “BrightEyes, Bushy-Tail and the Nutty Narrows Bridge,” will read from her book.

Aug. 20: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding a book sale. Kids can make crafts and attendees can learn about the Mobile Library Project, Art Speaks Volumes and the Art Renaissance Team’s Chihuly Project.

Get flocked now through Labor Day

A Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Lower Columbia takes place through Labor Day.

People can choose from three packages to flock a house, business, school, etc., belonging to their children, parents, boss, etc. Junior League members will set up and take down all the decorations that are property of the JLLC. Flockings will take place within Cowlitz County. It is suggested, to accommodate specific dates to allow one week’s notice.

The Basic Flocking package costs $100 and includes flamingos and flowers for three days.

The Deluxe Flocking package costs $200 and includes the Basic Flocking package with balloons that can be chosen and coordinated for a specific celebration. It also includes surprise treats from local businesses.

The Grand Flocking costs $300 and includes the flamingos, decorations, balloons, local treats and a gift basket that can be curated for a special occasion. The flamingos will stay for up to a week.

Money raised is used to benefit community outreach programs and sustainability, according to the JLLC Facebook page.

For details, search for Junior League of Lower Columbia on Facebook or call or email the group’s fund development director at 253-576-6657 or mollymcneal@live.com.

Register for free school supplies

A school supplies giveaway and resource fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Free backpacks and supplies will be given to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Also included at the giveaway and resource fair are a rock climbing wall, bouncy house and more.

To receive a free backpack, register online at bit.ly/3vfjmr. Once registered, proof of registration will be emailed and must be shown when picking up the backpacks. Students do not need to be present.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

Dance group holds last summer dance

Members of the R Square D dance group are holding their last dance of the summer Aug. 24 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus squares and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m. The theme is Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Aug. 23: noon, Saving Seeds. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss gathering and storing seeds for the next year and beyond.

Aug. 30: Extending Your Garden Season. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss extending the growing season through the fall, cover crops and winter gardening.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

Coin Club seeks new members

Anyone interested in the hobby of numismatics (coin collecting) is invited to check out the Cowlitz Coin Club.

The group meets at 11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso (next to the Kelso Spray Park).

A free monthly newsletter is provided to members who also learn about coins. The group holds displays, drawings for prizes, sponsors a coin show, and holds a picnic and a Christmas party.

For details, send an email to cowlitzcoinclublongview@gmail.com.

— The Daily News