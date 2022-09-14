Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Grangers to

meet in Kelso

The next meeting of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is Sept. 17 at the Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso.

A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Pomona Grangers’ project for September is to donate canned foods.

Clothes, supplies

needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

Indoor story

times return

Indoor story times at the Longview Public Library return this month.

Parents can bring their babies, toddlers and preschoolers to the library for “interactive, educational and fun,” according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The sessions will be held in the Marion J. Otteraaen room at the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The schedule

Baby Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5. Recommended for pre-walkers, birth and up, and their grownups. Simple stories, lap bounces songs and tickle rhymes.

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Dec. 6. Stories, activities and an easy craft designed for toddlers and their grownups.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Dec. 7. Recommended for preschoolers 3 years old and up and their grownups. Stories, rhymes, songs and a craft.

All events are free and open to the public.

In addition, the library will offer pre-kindergarten packets every other week throughout the fall.

For details, visit longviewlibrary.org/kids.php.

Sign up for Parks,

Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are sponsored by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. To register or for details, call 360-442-5400 or visit mylongview.com/recreation.

Creative Dance: 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 11, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 3-5. Learn gross motor skills and the foundational movements of dance through games, songs and creative movement. Instructor Kristy Larson of Evergreen Dance Studio. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Hula (Youth): 5-5:55 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 26, Woman’s Club, 835 21st Ave., Longview; ages 5-12. Through dance steps and the basic hand motions, learn two types of Hawaiian dance, the ancient Hula Kahiko and the modern Hula Auana. Instructor Kate Denman. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Babysitting: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 24, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 8-14. Class covers first aid basics, healthy treats, ideas for games and art projects, safety concerns and diaper duty. Instructor Lucia Alejandro. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Bowling: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 27-Oct. 18, Triangle Bowling Alley, 700 Triangle Center Court, Longview; ages 5-8. Fun, recreational activity that teaches hand-eye and coordination skills; good for all experience levels; bumpers available if needed. Instructor Bob Nugent. $35 residents, $40 nonresidents.

Horsemanship (Beginning): 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 27-Oct. 11, Longacres Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills; expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Instructor Donna Longacre. $71 residents, $76 nonresidents.

Apply to be on

LPS committee

Longview Public Schools is seeking citizens to serve on its Strategic Plan Review Committee.

Members of the committee tour schools and review school improvement plans each fall. Committee members serve three-year term and meet two to three times a year.

People who live within the Longview School District boundaries and who would like to serve on the committee are encouraged to apply online at longviewschools.com by Sept. 30.

MG’s offer

workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Sept. 20: Noon. Putting Your Garden to Bed. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the steps needed to put the garden to bed in the fall. He will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s crops are successful.

Sept. 27: Noon. Controlling Moles. Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques to get rid of moles, what works and what products fail to get results.

Free park days

for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.