Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of ’71 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at noon Oct. 18 at Applebee’s, 400 Triangle Shopping Center, Longview.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

People who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Paula Radspinner Cooper by sending an email to pjcoop53@yahoo.com or calling 360-751-3945.

Get ready for kindergarten

Ready! for Kindergarten workshops take place for parents in October online and in person at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

The sessions are free thanks to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties and The Red Hat Thrift Store and include free materials and toys.

In-person dates

Oct. 18: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

Oct. 25: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Oct. 28: 10 a.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

Online workshops are through Nov. 1 and include for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021; and for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018

Non-custodial parents also are welcome to participate.

To register, visit readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer in person and free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the online classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details with the in-person class, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Oct. 18: Noon. Dividing Perennials (online). Master Gardener Gail Gibbard will show how to successfully divide plants to be moved to other gardens or provided as gifts to friends.

Oct. 25: Noon. Winter Care of Your Lawn (online). Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain the steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the winter.

Oct. 27: 6:30-8 p.m. Pasture Weed and Grazing Management (online). Kela Hall-Wieckert with the Lewis County Noxious Weed Control board and Gary Fredricks with the Washington State University Extension of Cowlitz County will discuss how to manage a healthy pasture by grazing management and weed control techniques along with methods to maximize grass production.

Nov. 1: Noon. Critter Control Pests in the Garden (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will give tips on how to make the garden and home less inviting to unwanted visitors such as deer and critters in the attic.

Money raised supports Youth and Family Link programs including after-school programs, teen mentoring, teen youth groups, outreach and engagement to access services for basic needs.

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

Fundraiser for basketball team

A Rock’n Ducks Bingo Fundraiser takes place starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Crosscut Taproom, 21 West Cowlitz St., Castle Rock.

Eleven rounds of bingo will be played with prizes available. The suggested bingo card donation is $2. Attendees must be 21 years old or older to participate.

Money raised will go to the Rock’n Ducks fourth-grade girls basketball team. In addition, the taproom owners will donate a portion of the food and drink sales that day to the team.

Sign up for the Pumpkin Pi run

Start the Halloween celebration with the Pumpkin Pi 3.14 mile run/walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 29.

The all-age event takes place at Willow Grove Park, 7235 Willow Grove Road, Longview.

The cost is $12 per person. A long-sleeved cotton shirt is available for $14.25. Children 8 years old and younger can race for free with a paid admission.

Pumpkin pie will be served after the race.

To register, visit runreg.com/pumpkin-pi-5k.

Get tickets for benefit doll tea

The Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations from the event themed “A Royal Affair” will benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.

Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.

Queen Elizabeth collectible dolls will be on display. Some collectible dolls will be available for people to bid on. Live music will be provided.

Children’s Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said “money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.” According to Gilmore, toys, clothes and gifts are donated by local community members and money raised from the teal helps to buy special requested gifts.

Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

Join LV library’s teen book club

Middle and high school students are invite to join the Longview Public Library’s Evergreen Teen Book Club and discuss a book nominated for the Evergreen Book Awards.

Books are available free to teens who participate in the club thanks to the Friends of the Longview Library.

Sign up at the library’s lower floor desk. Books also can be picked up in the library’s drive-thru.

At each discussion, held in the library’s Marion J. Otterean Room, the next month’s book will be available.

The remaining schedule

Nov. 10: 3:30 p.m., “Cemetery Boys,” by Aiden Thomas.

Dec. 8: 3:30 p.m., “Crownchasers,” by Rebeccca Coffindaffer.

Rainier Revisited accepts donations

Individuals or organizations interested in donating to the 11th annual Rainier Revisited in 2023 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or send an email to him at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

If a donation of $20 or more is received, the person or organization will be listed as a sponsor.

— The Daily News