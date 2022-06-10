Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Car show to benefit vets

The Second Annual Hot Rods for HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need) car and motorcycle show takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso.

Vehicle registration begins at 8 a.m. Food, raffles and more will be offered. Trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

Money raised will benefit veterans.

For details, call 360-751-4149.

Save the date for golf tournament

The PeaceHealth St. John Foundation’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament takes place July 8 at the Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Drive, Longview. The early bird registration deadline is June 15.

A Florida Scramble four-person team tournament, teams will randomly be drawn based on handicap. Organizers note that teams put together on their own will not be eligible for team prizes, but will be eligible for field (KP) prizes.

The cost is $175 per individual or $650 for a team of four.

To register, call the foundation office at 360-414-7900 or send an email to Catrina Webber at cwebber@peacehealth.org.

Money raised will benefit the Take It to the Top Campaign to renovate the eighth floor of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

