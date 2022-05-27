Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local strawberries in 24, 16-ounce containers (24 pounds) or 12 24-ounce containers (18 pounds). The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon June 4 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before May 28.

The cost is $80 for the 24 pounds and $60 for the 18 pounds.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718 or 360-673-2796.

Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.

Museum curator guest at free talk

Jerry Bowman, curator of the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, Washington, will be the guest speaker at a free talk in Ilwaco.

The event takes place in conjunction with the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s special exhibit titled Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula, which runs through July 9 at the museum, 115 Lake St. S.E., Ilwaco.

Bowman, known for his restoration and conservation work, will speak at 1 p.m. June 4 at the museum. He also is known for his knowledge of the old carriage trade, according to a press release from the museum. His topic is Hook Up the Horse and Buggy Pa...We’re Going to Town!

According to the release, Bowman is a “gifted, humorous speaker and has entertained numerous audiences across the country with his stories and tales from the forgotten horse drawn era.”

The Northwest Carriage Museum is home to one of America’s finest collections of 19th century horse drawn vehicles and artifacts, according to the release. Some of the museums carriages are on loan at the Columbia Heritage Museum for the special exhibit.

The Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the Booth Family are the supporters of the CHM exhibit along with other museum programming.

LV garden club offers grant

Members of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 3 by 5 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding has been received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

