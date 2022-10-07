Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SON members plan activities

The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities.

Oct. 8: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Norwegian waffle and Swedish pancake breakfast. Menu includes baked ham, a choice of Norse waffles or Swedish Pancakes, assorted syrups, lingonberries, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is $10 per person.

Oct. 15: 1 p.m. Leif Erickson Festival Celebration. Lapskaus (hearty beef stew), potato rolls, apple cider, coffee, tea and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert, $12 per person. A program about Erickson takes place after the meal. A 50/50 drawing will be held after the program with tickets sold at the cashier table.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone.

To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity.

The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

