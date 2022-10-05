Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of ’68 meets for lunch

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1968 will meet for a no-host lunch at noon Oct. 8 at Scythe Brewing Company, 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview.

For details, call Pam Logsdon (Wicht) at 2206-915-8342.

Register for Parks and Rec classes

The following enrichment classes are sponsored by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Register online at mylongview.com/recreation.

Unless otherwise noted, for details, call 360-442-5400.

Home Alone — How to Stay Safe: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 8-14. Participants will gain skills and knowledge to stay safe at home without adult supervision including basic first aid, personal safety, Internet safety, how to respond to strangers at the door or on the phone and sibling care. Instructor: Lucia Alejando. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Ballet: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 6-8.Learn the basic ballet steps and improve gross motor skills through games and creative movement. Small performance the last day of class. Instructor: Kristy Larson from the Evergreen Dance Center. $39 resident, $44 nonresidents.

Creative Dance: 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 3-5. Learn gross motor skills and the foundational movements of dance through games, songs and creative movement. Instructor: Kristy Larson from the Evergreen Dance Studio. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Babysitting: 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 22, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Lognview; ages 8-14. Comprehensive babysitting class covers first aid basics, healthy treats, ideas for games and art projects, safety concerns and diaper “duty.” Instructor: Lucia Alejandro. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Bowling: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 15, Triangle Bowling Alley, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; ages 9-13. Fun activity that teaches hand-eye and coordination skill. Good for all levels of experience. Bumpers available if needed. Instructor: Bob Nugent. $35 residents, $40 nonresidents.

Horsemanship (Beginning): 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 8, Longacres Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills. Expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Instructor: Donna Longacre. $71 residents, $76 nonresidents.

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

Register for autumn dance

Members of the Harlequin Dance Club are holding an Autumn Leaves dance Oct. 22 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30pm. and music by Black Satin begins at 7:30 p.m.

The attire is formal.

People do not need to be a member of the Elks or the dance club to attend, but advance registration is required.

Seating is limited. Prospective attendees are asked to register no later than Oct. 7.

For details, email Vicki Rhode at vrhodes1@msn.com or call/text 360-431-4738.

Annual auction online once again

The Friends of Skamokawa will once again hold the “Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com from 6 p.m. Oct. 8 through 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

According to organizers, “great gifts for the holidays and special getaways” are available. A “sneak peak” of the items will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.

Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center.

This is the 32nd Cornucopia auction and the third time the auction has been held online.

Get tickets for benefit doll tea

The Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations from the event themed “A Royal Affair” will benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.

Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.

Queen Elizabeth collectible dolls will be on display. Some collectible dolls will be available for people to bid on. Live music will be provided.

Children’s Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said “money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.” According to Gilmore, toys, clothes and gifts are donated by local community members and money raised from the teal helps to buy special requested gifts.

Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

— The Daily News