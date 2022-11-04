Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Apply for a tourism grant

Event organizers can now apply for grants through the Cowlitz County Tourism’s 2023 grant program.

The program, funded by hotel/motel sales taxes, is designed to assist events that attract more visitors to the county and increase overnight stays, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Up to $50,000 is available for events scheduled in 2023. New events or events that have changed their model to attract more overnight stays will be given higher priority, according to the press release.

Information and applications are available at www.visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

For details, call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@cowlitzwa.gov.

Master Gardener orientation set

People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.

People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 am. Nov. 21, Dec. 2 or Dec. 16.

People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.

At the Master Gardener Training classes that take place from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June, people will receive 90 hours of training on all aspects of gardening from edible and ornamental plants to composting and environmental issues, and from plant health care to problem identification and management, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

— The Daily News