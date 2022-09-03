Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Sept. 6: Noon. Having a Deer Resistant Garden. Master Gardener Michele Thomas will discuss which plants to grow that will deter deer and ways to discourage deer from eating the landscape.

Sept. 13: Noon. Growing Garlic. Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how and when to plant garlic and why, how to care for garlic and how to harvest garlic.

Sept. 20: Noon. Putting Your Garden to Bed. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the steps needed to put the garden to bed in the fall. He will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s crops are successful.

Sept. 27: Noon. Controlling Moles. Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques to get rid of moles, what works and what products fail to get results.

R.A. Long class of 1955 meets

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1955 will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Scythe Brewing Company, 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview.

For details call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Group offers dance lessons

Members of the R Square D dance group are offering weekly lessons at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The lessons take place Wednesdays, starting Sept. 7 with Plus lessons for experienced dancers starting at 6:30 p.m. and beginner lessons starting at 7:30 p.m. The first two lessons are free for beginners.

Couples, single people and teens are welcome.

For details, including the cost, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

Register for free webinars

Free webinars sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association take place in September.

To register for the classes listed below, visit bit.ly/3KfCE52 and click on REGISTER next to the classes.

Sept. 7: noon-1 p.m., Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Tips from the Latest Research.

Sept. 9: 1-2:30 p.m., Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behavior.

Sept. 12: noon-1:30 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Sept. 12: 1:30-3 p.m., Effective Communication Strategies.

Sept. 14: 2-3 p.m., Effective Communication Strategies.

Sept. 20: 9-10:30 a.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Sept. 20: noon-1:30 p.m., Dementia Conversations.

Sept. 21: noon-1:30 p.m.: Managing Money — A Caregiver Guide to Finances.

Sept. 26: 11 a.m.-12:30p.m., Dementia Conversations.

Sept. 27: 1-3:30 p.m., Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.

Genealogical group meets

“Making Sense of the Supplemental Census” is Janet O’Conor Camarata’s topic at the Sept. 8 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

Camarata is an active genealogist in South King County, Washington. She has been dong genealogical research for 30 years.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Camarata’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to the free meeting. To get the Zoom link, send an email to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

KHS class of ’54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to the group’s monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie at 360-636-0648.

Submit entries for flower show

The Kelso Garden Club is hosting its annual flower show, Journey Through the Highlands in conjunction with the Hilander Festival on Sept. 10 at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Local residents are invited to submit their summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Visit kelso.gov, click on “Highlander Festival,” then click on “Journey Through the Highlands” for the flowers foliage and design schedule for entries. Judging begins at 10 a.m. Ribbons will be awarded for placing and entries should be removed by 4 p.m.

In addition, Kelso Garden Club members will be present to assist with entries and offer information regarding club activities.

MM class of ’62 plans reunion

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1962 are holding their 60-year reunion Sept. 10 and 11.

The festivities begin with a taco bar Sept. 10 at the Shamrock Bar and Grill, 1131 15th Ave., Longview. A picnic takes place Sept. 11 at Rasmussen Beach Park 266-272 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with information on the people listed here is asked to send a text to 360-430-7355 or send an email to 2tinker2@comcast.net.

Ron Bender, Terry Brandon, Mary Lou Casey, Leona Culkins, Chuck Downer, Karin Fiscola, Sandra Gaebe, Rick Garrity, Toni Glasco, Ada Gover, Aline Gover, Charlotte Louise Halborm, Dave Hall, Loyd Hansen, Betty Hatch, Doyle Johnson, Ed Jones, Allen Kidder, Roberta Lahde, Gerald Lanham, Carolyn Manary, Dan Martin, Richard Morris, Robert Morse, Georgia Mrkvicka, Donald Nelson, Sharon Overstreet, Viola Pakalns, Alma Jean Pratt, Karen Sverdrup, Deward Tewalt, Robert Thiery and Janice Wilmot.

KAMA hosts 1st Autumn festival

Members of the recently formed nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association (KAMA) are holding their first of an annual Autumn Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama.

The park is right off the I-5 northbound Exit 30. Street parking is available.

Attendees to the festival can shop for “unique, one-of-a-kind artistic holiday gifts,” according to organizers.

Baked goods will be available to buy. A raffle will be held and KAMA will have a booth where people can learn about the association and how to become a member.

The group also seeks artists and makers in various mediums to be vendors at the festival. The application is at bit.ly/3cJd8Jo. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association is a nonprofit art association founded to encourage, support and promote artisans in the city of Kalama, according to a press release from organizers. They seek to highlight the rich diversity of artists in the community and to make Kalama a destination of distinction for unique works of art in the Pacific Northwest.

Clothes, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

Borrow a life jacket

Safe Kids Lower Columbia reminds the public about the Life Jacket Loaner Board program and that life jackets are available at popular swimming and recreation areas around the county.

Once done with the life jackets, users are asked to return them to the boards.

The “loaner boards” have life jackets in sizes for infants to adults.

Locations

Willow Grove: one at the boat launch and two by the swimming areas.

Castle Rock: one at the boat launch and one at Camelot.

Woodland: one at the boat launch and one by the swimming area at Horseshoe Lake Park; one at the boat launch at S. Pekin Road; one at Goerig Park; one at Austin’s Point; and one at Martin’s Bar.

Library seeks mural artist

An artist is being sought to paint a mural in the children’s area inside the Kalama Public Library. The library received a donation from Kalama residents George and Janet Harris for an original, hand-painted mural featuring children, items specific to the Kalama community and a reference to children’s author Lois Lenski, a Newbery Medal-winning author and illustrator of picture books and children’s literature. George Harris was acquainted with Lenski and admired her work. Several of Lenski’s picture books are available at the library. The mural also must be colorful and inspirational to children.

The budget for the mural is $5,000. The are to be covered is approximately 612 square feet.

Details and all application instructions are available at bit.ly/3BO2kUj.

The artist will be selected Sept. 26. The project will being Oct. 3 and must be completed by Oct. 28.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at 360-673-4568 or send an email to librarian@kalamalibrary.com.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

— The Daily News