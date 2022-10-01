Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer in person and free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the online classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details with the in-person class, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Oct. 4: Noon. How to Compost Successfully (online). Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli will discuss how to effectively compost food wastes and garden material. Class attendees will learn different ways to compost and the advantages of each method.

Oct. 8: Harvesting and Evaluating Mason Bees’ Cocoons (in person). Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to harvest mason bee cocoons for disease, how to identify what is in the cocoon is still viable and how to reduce disease. Also discussed will be how to overwinter bees and create containers for the “long sleep.”

Oct. 11: Noon. Fall Planting Bulbs and More (online). Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will discuss how to get started planting bulbs, when to plant and how to care for them.

Oct. 13: 6 p.m. Worm Composting (in person). Master Gardener Art Fuller will describe how to harness the power of worms to recycle food waste and create a soil amendment for the garden. Students will learn the process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste (peelings, etc.) into nutrient rich humus—“black gold”—compost. Class attendees can purchase a simple composting box kit for $30. The kit contains everything needed including the worms. Limited to 30 people. The workshop will be held in Longview. Once registered, the location will be given; walk-ins cannot be admitted. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. To register, visit worm-composting-workshop.cheddarup.com.

Oct. 18: Noon. Dividing Perennials (online). Master Gardener Gail Gibbard will show how to successfully divide plants to be moved to other gardens or provided as gifts to friends.

Oct. 25: Noon. Winter Care of Your Lawn (online). Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain the steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the winter.

Oct. 27: 6:30-8 p.m. Pasture Weed and Grazing Management (online). Kela Hall-Wieckert with the Lewis County Noxious Weed Control board and Gary Fredricks with the Washington State University Extension of Cowlitz County will discuss how to manage a healthy pasture by grazing management and weed control techniques along with methods to maximize grass production.

Nov. 1: Noon. Critter Control Pests in the Garden (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will give tips on how to make the garden and home less inviting to unwanted visitors such as deer and critters in the attic.

SON members plan activities

The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities.

Oct. 5: 5-7 p.m. free Norwegian class, 6 p.m. snack break. Attendees will learn about the Norwegian culture, foods and the language. Open to the public for people new to the language and more experienced speakers. Instructor: Rick Swee.

Oct. 10: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Norwegian waffle and Swedish pancake breakfast. Menu includes baked ham, a choice of Norse waffles or Swedish Pancakes, assorted syrups, lingonberries, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is $10 per person.

Oct. 15: 1 p.m. Leif Erickson Festival Celebration. Lapskaus (hearty beef stew), potato rolls, apple cider, coffee, tea and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert, $12 per person. A program about Erickson takes place after the meal. A 50/50 drawing will be held after the program with tickets sold at the cashier table.

RAL class of ’55 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1955 will meet for lunch at noon Oct. 5 at Scythe Brewing Co., 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview.

For details, call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Kelly presents yearbook project

Cowlitz County Historical Society lifetime member Jerry Kelly will present his High School Yearbook Project as part of the First Thursday Program at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

People also can attend via Zoom at bit.ly/3UuHqRf. meeting ID: 890 5487 5546, passcode: 576410; or by one-tap mobile: +12532158782,,89054875546#,,,,*576410#.

Kelly has spent more than nine years and went through two computers and three scanner to complete the task, scanning all the available yearbooks in Cowlitz County, according to a press release from the museum.

He did not scan each page, but included the cover, staff, teachers and students in ninth through 12th grades. He also created an Excel document listing graduates of each school by year with first and last names.

As part of his presentation, Kelly asks for historical society members and guests to email their yearbook pictures to govednikj@cowlitzwa.gov. The pictures may be shared during the presentation. People who attended a local school can include the school, year and name when attended the school. Anyone who did not graduate, can email the year their picture would have been in the annual.

