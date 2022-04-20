Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso high FFA plans plant sale

Members of the Kelso High School Future Farmers of America club are holding their annual FFA Plant Sale from 8 am. to 5 p.m. April 22 in the greenhouse behind the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

More than 70 varieties of plants and vegetables will be available. The cost is $3 each for plants in four-inch pots, $5 each for plants in six-inch pots and $20 for hanging baskets. Also for sale will be cedar planter made by the high school wood shop students. The cost is $15 for an empty planter or $25 for one with plants in it. In addition, metal sasquatch plant stakes crafted by metal shop students will be available for $5 each in a variety of lengths along with a limited number of bird houses made by metal and woodshop students for $35 each.

People can pay with cash by check, Visa, MasterCard or Discover.

Patrons can park at the rear of the high school. All money raised goes to the FFA program.

Attend Record Store Day event Saturday

Stash Records on Commerce Avenue and Square Dog Records on Vandercook Way in Longview are participating in the 15th annual International Record Store Day on April 23. The stores will open at 6 a.m. for the event which started as a way to draw attention to independent record stores nationwide. Hundreds of collectible special issue vinyl records are being released by record companies for the event from artists such as Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Alice in Chains, Kirk Hammett from Metallica, Joan Jett, Night Ranger, L.A. Guns, Childish Gambino and more.

Also available will be special edition vinyl from clear vinyl to hazed green vinyl, yellow vinyl to pink vinyl and many other variants.

The celebration of history, the importance of music in people’s lives along with the celebration of the cultural contributions of local, independently owned music stores has made the event blossom into celebrations around the world involving millions of participants, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

April 22: Earth Day.

June 11: National Get Outdoors Day.

June 12: Free Fishing Weekend.

June 19: Juneteenth.

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Free shredding event April 23

A Free Shred Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at 820 12th Ave., behind the main branch of Fibre Federal Credit Union; and at the Clark County Food Bank, 6502 N.E. 47th Ave., Vancouver.

Cowlitz and Clark County credit union volunteers with help from the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions join together to offer the service to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents with personal information on them like Social Security numbers and birthdates.

Residents are invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them shredded.

Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also will be accepted.

Register now for April 30 Fish In

The annual Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids Fish In event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

Children from 5 to 14 years old can participate at the event conducted by Longview Parks and Recreation, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Cowlitz County Game and Anglers club, the Mount St. Helens Bass Masters, the Coastal Conservation Association, the Lower Columbia Fly Fishers and volunteers from R.A. Long High School, according to information on the Longview Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The fishing area will be netted with more than 2,500 trout. Each child who participates will receive a rod and reel to keep, a hot dog, chips, a drink and a goodie bag.

The cost is $10 per child.

Only one parent will be allowed to accompany each participant and attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged.

Advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/3D343DW.

Mark your calendar for KGC plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding their Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 7 Northlake Place, Longview.

A variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruits, vegetables, trees and shrubs will be sold along with some yard art, gift items and planters.

A large Garden on Wheels, a roll-about wooden frame on casters holding 12 grow bags complete with soil, also will be available to buy.

The club accepts cash only. Prices will be 50% off after 1 p.m.

Money raised will go to support the Lower Columbia School Gardens’ Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects throughout the community.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.