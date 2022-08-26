Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Unique Tin is this weekend

The Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise returns for its 47th year Aug. 27.

The event includes a car show, which kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. A cruise around the city takes place at 6 p.m., starting at Broadway Street and heading to the Civic Center.

Car owners can register to attend the car show starting at noon Aug. 26 at the event center. For $30, people will get a cruise pass and entrance to a pizza party which is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

Sponsors purchase jackets with the car club’s label and award their favorite vehicle at the show.

People 65 years old and older can attend the car show for free. Money raised from the event go to local nonprofits, such as local hospice facilities and youth sports.

The car show also includes a swap meet.

ART holds a book sale

The Art Renaissance Team is holding a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the south lot of the TLC Deli, Coffee Shop and Laundromat, 505 N. First St., Kalama.

Paperbacks are $2 each or three for $5. Hard back books are $4 each or three for $10.

Money raised will go toward getting a Chihuly sculpture for the Longview Public Library.

Submit entries for flower show

The Kelso Garden Club is hosting its annual flower show, Journey Through the Highlands in conjunction with the Hilander Festival on Sept. 10 at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Local residents are invited to submit their summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Visit kelso.gov, click on “Highlander Festival,” then click on “Journey Through the Highlands” for the flowers foliage and design schedule for entries. Judging begins at 10 a.m. Ribbons will be awarded for placing and entries should be removed by 4 p.m.

In addition, Kelso Garden Club members will be present to assist with entries and offer information regarding club activities.

Register for free webinars

Free webinars sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association take place in September.

To register for the classes listed below, visit bit.ly/3KfCE52 and click on REGISTER next to the classes.

Sept. 7: noon-1 p.m., Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Tips from the Latest Research.

Sept. 9: 1-2:30 p.m., Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behavior.

Sept. 12: noon-1:30 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Sept. 12: 1:30-3 p.m., Effective Communication Strategies.

Sept. 14: 2-3 p.m., Effective Communication Strategies.

Sept. 20: 9-10:30 a.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Sept. 20: noon-1:30 p.m., Dementia Conversations.

Sept. 21: noon-1:30 p.m.: Managing Money — A Caregiver Guide to Finances.

Sept. 26: 11 a.m.-12:30p.m., Dementia Conversations.

Sept. 27: 1-3:30 p.m., Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.

Free gardening workshops

Washington State University Cowlitz County Master Gardeners are offering some free gardening workshops in conjunction with the Home and Garden Show being held Sept. 10 and 11 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Sept. 10

10 a.m.: Planting Trees and Shrubs. Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will provide the correct techniques for planting trees and shrubs and offer tips on where to plant to keep plants healthy.

11 a.m.: Affordable Landscaping. Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss how to bring texture, form, shape, functionality, balance and color into the landscape and will discuss common mistakes made by novice landscapers.

Noon: Putting Your Garden to Bed. Master Gardner Art Fuller will discuss the steps to “put the garden to bed” in the fall and offer tips to reduce work next year to ensure successful crops.

1 p.m.: Tips to Control Moles. Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques to get rid of moles and what products fail to get results.

2 p.m.: Weed Control for Home Lawn and Landscape. Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will discuss the best times and ways to control pesky weeds in the lawn and garden without using herbicides.

Sept. 11

10 a.m.: Proper Sharpening Tools and Knives. Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will show how to clean and sharpen tools before putting them away for winter storage. He also will offer hints about storing other garden tools.

11 a.m.: Growing Herbs. Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler system that can be used for a vegetable garden, hanging baskets, plants on porches and other situations.

Noon: Saving Seeds. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seed for the next year and beyond.

1 p.m.: Fall Lawn Care: WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain how to nurture a lawn and prepare it for winter.

Labor council holds a picnic

After being canceled two years in a row because of COVID-19, the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum

Central Labor Council and the Southwest Washington Central Labor Council are getting together to hold a Labor Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Haydu Park, 253 Kalama River Road, Kalama.

The day features music, games for children, bingo and food provided by Spin Catering.

For details, send an email to info@cwclc.org.

