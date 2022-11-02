Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

LV ski, outdoor club gathers

Members of the Longview Ski and Outdoor Club will meet for a potluck gathering at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street).

The group, organized in 1935, has two destination ski trips on the calendar. They are a trip in March to Sun Peaks, Canada; and a trip at the end of March to Mount Bachelor in Oregon.

During the ski season, members take day trips to White Pass and Mouth Hood Meadows.

A highlight of the season is the group’s annual crab feed.

The club is open to adults 21 years old and older.

For details, call club President Steve Macke at 907-440-8726.

SON breakfast fundraiser set

Members of the Sons of Norway are holding their next monthly breakfast fundraiser from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The meal includes Norse waffles, Swedish rollups, scrambled eggs, baked ham, coffee and juice for $10 per person.

In addition, the group’s gift boutique will be open with “a wonderful selection of gift items for the holidays,” according to organizers.

Money raised benefits the lodge and its programs.

Guild presents patriotic music

The Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild will perform a free concert of patriotic music in honor of Veterans Day at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

Musicians include Dick Uthmann, Robert Mayclin, Kris McElroy-Weber, Jessica Van Son, Ainslie Hayes and Rich Kirkpatrick.

Veterans’ photos sought for display

Friends of the Castle Rock Library members are looking for photos of veterans in the north end of Cowlitz County who are or have, whether alive or deceased, served the country.

Along with the photos, the name, rank and branch of service and memorabilia of minimal value are needed. The preferred picture size is 5 by 7 inches, but the group can work with most sizes of pictures.

The pictures and memorabilia will be displayed in the library’s picture window.

Items can be dropped off from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday or Friday at the library, 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

Learn about WSU programs

Prospective Washington State University-Vancouver students are invited to a Preview Day on at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building on the campus at 14204 N.E. Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, east of the 134th Street exit from either I-5 or I-205, or via C-Tran bus service. Parking is free on weekends.

A campus map is available at vancouver.wsu.edu.map.

Guests will learn about WSU Vancouver’s academic programs, the application process, financial aid and scholarships, campus life and more.

Members of WSU Vancouver’s staff and faculty will be on hand to answer questions.

The free event is open to the public and all guests will have the opportunity to go home with WSU prized.

For details, call Brenda Alling at 360-546-9601 or send an email to brenda_alling@wsu.edu.

Museum selling baked goodies

Members of the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum will sell baked goods and raffle tickets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

The basket for the raffle will be drawn that day.

Money raised will benefit the museum’s building fund.

RAL class of ’59 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1959 will meet for lunch at noon Nov. 8 at Pie@trios Pizza, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

All classmates and guests are welcome.

For details, call Larry Halbert at 360-751-3610.

Genealogical group meets

“DNA: Research and Sourcing Tips” is Terry Mattison’s topic at the Nov. 10 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Mattison’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited. To join the meeting, send an email request to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.

Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the days of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.

Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material.

For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.

