Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

RAL class of ’62 holds a reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1962 are holding their 60-year reunion Sept. 9 and 10.

An informal gathering starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Shamrock Spirits and Grill, 1131 15th Ave., Longview. They will gather for a no-host social bar starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Drive. A pasta bar starts at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1962 are holding their reunion picnic the afternoon of Sept. 11 at the park in Kalama and invite the R.A. Long classmates to “stop by and say hi.”

For details, call Sylvia Bergman at 360-431-5684 or Susan Farquhar at 360-749-7270.

Remnants of the Past is Sept. 10

The annual Stella Historical Society Remnants of the Past fundraiser takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Stella Museum Complex 10 miles west of Longview at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway.

Activities at the museum include blacksmithing demonstrations by Matt Moore and a presentation on the area’s postal history and postmarks by Ted Gruber. Kermit Chamberlain will display musical devices and explain them while Cecil Cripe will tell stories of the past and Kelly Lane will display his knife collection. A scavenger hunt also will take place where attendees can discover specific items on display in the historic exhibits, and more. .

About two miles up the hill via Germany Creek Road to the Stella Chapel at 124 Sherman Road will be a farmers market, home-baked treats to buy, lunch, snacks and live music. Jeannette Gullickson will display her China painting skills and Charlotte McNeeley will demonstrate her ornamental wood-burning techniques. Some of those items will be available to purchase. Cindy Faubion will demonstrate old-time lye soap making and photographs from the old logging days will be exhibited.

The requested admission by donation is $5 per person for adults, $2 per person for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children younger than 5 years old.

Buy tickets for silent auction

The Art Speaks Volumes silent auction event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Rose Center for the Performing Arts on the Lower Columbia College campus. The center is located at 1528 Maple St., Longview.

Longview artist Mark Counts is the Art Speaks Volumes Artist Spotlight. His altered book art, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, will be available at the event. Artists donate their work to the silent auction. All money from it supports library programs and library outreach. Sample appetizers will be available from Grounds for Opportunity. For Pete’s Sake will provide the music.

Tickets ae $20 per person for adults and $10 per person for students. Tickets can be bought from the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview; at Paperbacks Galore, 1044 14th Ave., Longview; or at the door the night of the auction.

Hotel exhibit at Ilwaco museum

The “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” exhibit has reopened with a new carriage, the Tandem Sporting Gig (circa the 1890s) thanks to a loan from the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, Washington.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 8 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel.

The hotels advertised in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. Some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along their family cow or a horse and buggy.

Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies.

The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Grief support classes begin

The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Dec. 29, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.

The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.

The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer, plus have suffered other losses.

The $20 registration fee and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.

Two special classes also are held. Loss of a Spouse takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The workbook for the class has a $5 fee. A Surviving the Holidays class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The workbook for that class also has a $5 fee.

For details or to sign up for the group, contact the Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.

For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.

— The Daily News