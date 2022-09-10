Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

RAL class of ’59 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1959 will meet for lunch at noon Sept. 13 at Pie@Trios Pizza, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

All are welcome.

For details, call Larry Halbert at 360-751-3610.

Fibromyalgia group meets

Dr. Kristina Adams from Advantage Chiropractic and Massage is the guest speaker at the 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 no-host lunch meeting of the Fibromyalgia Support Group at the Regent Chinese Restaurant, 3353 Washington Way, Longview. The group meets in the back room.

Anyone who has fibromyalgia, knows someone with the disease or who is interested in learning more about the disease is welcome.

For details, call Kim at 360-747-1486 or Toni at 360-442-3680.

Grief support classes begin

The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Dec. 29, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.

The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.

The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer, plus have suffered other losses.

The $20 registration fee and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.

Two special classes also are held. Loss of a Spouse takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The workbook for the class has a $5 fee. A Surviving the Holidays class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The workbook for that class also has a $5 fee.

For details or to sign up for the group, contact the Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.

For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.

Get a burger, watch a game

Hamburger feeds sponsored by Kelso/Castle Rock Knights of Columbus members take place before the Kelso Highlanders home football games from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 16 and 30, and Oct. 7 and 21 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2200 Allen St., Kelso.

The menu will include either a hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken patty or hot dog with baked beans, potato salad, chips, a brownie and a soft drink.

The cost is by donation. Money raised will go the the Clothes for Kids fund used to purchase clothes at Christmas for local children.

KHS class of 1971 meets

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for their annual class barbecue starting at noon Sept. 17 at Paula’s Place, 401 Salal St., Toledo.

The class will provide burgers, hot dogs and buns. Attendees should bring a dish to share along with beverages of their choice.

Classmates should RSPV by sending an email to pjcoop53@yahoo.com or by calling 360-751-3945.

Celebration honors gallery

The public is invited to celebrate the Broadway Gallery’s 40th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 with live music, art demonstrations, refreshments and drawings for fine arts and crafts. The gallery is located at 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview.

No purchase is necessary for the first drawing ticket.

The music lineup includes Stephen Harvey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., John S. Crocker from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Keith Hinyard from 4 to 6 p.m.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Recreation Center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Same-day appointments are available between noon and 2 p.m. on the dates above. People who want to use the services should show up and they will be provided a same-day appointment.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

Vaccine clinic at senior center

A vaccine clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Rainier Senior Center 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 6 months old and older and the Novavax vaccine will be available for people 18 years old and older.

In addition, booster shots will be available for people 5 years old and older and a second booster shot will be available for people 50 years old and older.

If possible, people are asked to bring their vaccination card.

For details or to request a ride, call 503-397-7247

Clothes, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Sept. 21 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Register for support group

Bereavement Facilitator Elizabeth Jacobsen and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Stephen Meharg will lead a four week Bereavement Support Group open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 22 in the Lay Counseling Center at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

The sessions, limited to 20 participants, will combine grief education, the nature of grief after the death of a significant person in people’s lives and ways to heal from the pain.

People interested in attending will receive a notebook and should reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Call 360-577-1059 and leave a name, telephone number, address or email address in order to receive confirmation for the reservation.

Bird, nature fest is Sept. 22-25

The family friendly bird and nature festival Wings Over Willapa takes place from Sept. 22-25 on the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and other sites on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington.

The featured speaker is Noah Strycker, who in 2015 became the first human to see more than half of the planet’s bird species in a single year according to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He was scourged by blood-sucking leeches, suffered fevers and “Delhi Belly,” skirted war zones and had the time of his life, notes the release.

He birded on seven continents carrying only a small backpack and enlisted support of other birders to tick more than 6,000 bird species, including Chinstrap Penguins in Antarctica, a Harpy Eagle in Brazil and a long-lost owl in New Guinea.

Other events bird identification walks led by experts and birding workshops ranging from beginning birding to bird-friendly landscaping. Also on the agenda are guided tours; a hands-on introduction to wildlife tracking; and art experiences including pottery, ceramics and needle felting.

The festival’s online auction runs from Sept. 18 to 24 and among numerous items is a signed copy of Strycker’s book “Birding Without Borders.”

To register for the festival, view the full schedule of events and get the link to the online auction, visit wingsoverwillapa.org.

MM class of ’72 holds reunion

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1972 are holding their 50-year class reunion Sept. 23 and 24.

The Sept. 23 event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pie@Trios, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

On Sept. 24, classmates are invited to meet at 11 a.m. in the Mark Morris High School courtyard to take a tour of the school located at 1602 Mark Morris Court, Longview.

The Sept. 24 evening event has been moved from the Moose Lodge to the Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Drive.

Check-in and no-host cocktails start at 5 p.m. A welcome and group photo take place at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Music will be provided.

For details, call Donnette (Zinser) Ward at 360-423-9477 or Dyann (Nelson) Crayne at 360-431-9589 or send an email to MMclassof1972@gmail.com.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with contact information on the following people should contact the people listed above.

Rosemary Arbuckle, Susan Bacon, David Batson, Robert Bordeaux, Brian Boyle, Marion Cherry, Janet Collins, Connie Copeland, Kathie Cummings, Patsy Denny, Debra Gregory, Stephanie Hearrell, William Heroux, Robbie Hunter, Liz Jakubik, Billie Johnson, Teri Kerr, Diane Knudsen, Sharon Knudsen, Diane Leatherwood, Joseph Letlow, Ray McCoy, Thomas Mitchell, Ron Moser, Craig Nelson, Sarah Normoyle, Richard Peterson, Mary Rose, James Schaefer, Bonnie Shaw, Frank Sheppard, Robin Sheppard, Jimmy Smith, Robin White and James Williams.

Mark calendar for free movie

A free screening of “Turning Red” takes place at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Free popcorn will be provided.

The film is about 13-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee, who is torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. Because of a hereditary curse, whenever she gets overly excited or experiences a strong emotion, she changes into a giant red panda.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

Be a youth ambassador

Applications are being accepted for the ASSE International Student Exchange Congress-Bundestag scholarship program to Germany.

The U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the program since 1983.

Fifty scholarships are available to students from the western and northwestern United States.

ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants and selecting finalists.

For details and to apply, visit USAGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

New members are welcome at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

Membership dues are $15 per year per person.

Sign up at the center or call 503-556-3889 for details.

