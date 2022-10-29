Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

LCC hosts free speaker series

“Myths, Perceptions and Misperceptions” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2022 fall quarter Community Conversations speaker series. In the series, local experts weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.

The lectures will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays in Health and Science Building 101 at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. People also can attend via Zoom. Links and full descriptions of the topics to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/.

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.

The remaining schedule

Nov. 3: The Pygmalion Effect — Changing Outcome by Changing Perceptions, presented by Alex Brehm.

Nov. 10: Political Misconceptions, presented by Joanna Mosser.

Nov. 17: Using Cognitive Bias to Avoid Reality, presented by Michael Strayer.

Dec. 1: No, It’s Not Live — The Myths and Realities of the ‘Jeopardy?’ Experience, presented by Courtney Shah.

Choir performs at Longview church

The Portland Lesbian Choir will perform its “Be a Light” hour-long pop and classical music concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview United Methodist Church, 2851 30th Ave., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

In 2002, the church began a study on ways of understanding and supporting the LGBTQ community and adopted a policy of acceptance of everyone the following year, according to a press release from the church.

The church joined the Reconciling Ministries Network, which is committed to LGBQT+ inclusion and justice in the life and ministry of the United Methodist Church, notes the release, and the LUMC continues to be a “Beacon of Diversity, a community where All Means All.”

The 20th anniversary celebration is being kickstarted with a return visit of the choir that has been performing since 1986.

The suggested donation is $10 per person. Some free tickets are available by calling the church office at 360-431-0433.

Money raised will benefit the Severe Weather Shelter open during extreme temperatures for people in need to have a safe place to stay.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children along with warm coats for children of all sizes. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

