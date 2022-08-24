Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Huge sale in Castle Rock

A big sale, which includes part of an estate, takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at St. Mary’s Church, 120 Powell Road, Castle Rock.

Join grandma bowling league

Members of the Grandmothers Bowling League will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview.

Anyone who would like to join the league is welcome along with current members.

For details, call Judy Colt at 360-751-4174.

Old-timers plan reunion

This year’s Ryderwood Long-Bell Old-Timers’ Reunion takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ryderwood Park in Ryderwood.

The event has been ongoing since 1953. The town celebrates 100 years in 2023.

Library looking for mural artist

An artist is being sought to paint a mural in the children’s area inside the Kalama Public Library. The library received a donation from Kalama residents George and Janet Harris for an original, hand-painted mural featuring children, items specific to the Kalama community and a reference to children’s author Lois Lenski, a Newbery Medal-winning author and illustrator of picture books and children’s literature. George Harris was acquainted with Lenski and admired her work. Several of Lenski’s picture books are available at the library. The mural also must be colorful and inspirational to children.

The budget for the mural is $5,000. The are to be covered is approximately 612 square feet.

Details and all application instructions are available at bit.ly/3BO2kUj.

The artist will be selected Sept. 26. The project will being Oct. 3 and must be completed by Oct. 28.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at 360-673-4568 or send an email to librarian@kalamalibrary.com.

Winlock library fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock TRL Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at 300 N.E. First St., Winlock.

Organizers note they will have their usual offerings from paperback novels to vintage books for collectors to how-to books for do-it-yourselfers. In addition, the library received a couple of large donations that will interest young readers and homeschooling families.

Bins are stuffed with books for toddlers and youngsters, the chapter books contain a selection from basic early readers through intermediary readers and advanced readers. There also is a full selection of junior books and young adult books along with a science section mixed with children’s reference type books.

Sales are by donation. Shoppers are asked to bring cash in proper denominations that do not require change back.

Attendees are asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated.

Money raised will support the Winlock branch of the Timberland Regional Library.

Free insect identification

The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners offer free insect identification, according to the group’s website.

Residents can call 360-577-3014, extension 1, or drop off insect samples between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays at the extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. (The parking entrance is on Fourth Avenue.)

To collect a sample, capture an insect and immediately freeze it, notes the website. Leave it in the freezer overnight, then pack gently with tissue or cotton in a vial with a stopper. If desired, include a sample of the plant damage made by the insect.

Do not place butterflies, moths or bees in alcohol because key diagnostic features will be ruined, according the extension’s website.

People also are asked not to take in crushed insects or one that have been caught on tape or on sticky traps.

Donate, help LCSG

The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ spring matching campaign sponsored by a grant from The Health Care Foundation is taking place.

Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page. Checks also can be mailed payable to Lower Columbia School Gardens to LCSG, P.O. Box 785, Longview, WA 98632.

Money helps support the work of the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

Grange building can be rented

The Pleasant Hill Grange at 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso, is available for rent for birthday parties, weddings, wedding receptions, family reunions, club meetings, play day activities and more.

The hall includes a spacious main room, a large dining area, plenty of tables and chairs, a kitchen with two stoves and two refrigerators, a park-like setting for outdoor activities and plenty of parking.

For details, call 360-425-6101.

Join the Rainier Senior Center

The Rainier Senior Center is looking for new members who want to meet other senior citizens, take part in events and activities and have conversations.

The cost is $15 per person per year and includes a monthly newsletter.

For details, visit the senior center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.

— The Daily News