Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

AAUW offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two years of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

CR class of 2023 parents need shoes

The parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023 are are holding a fundraiser for the high school’s class of 2023 drug- and alcohol-free graduation party.

The group has partnered with The Fundraising Company and will be paid for the shoes collected. Shoes of all sizes must be in pairs and wearable. They cannot collect heels, fuzzy slippers or shoes with metal cleats on them.

Once The Fundraising Company receives the shoes, they will be sorted and cleaned before being sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations. Shoes can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 in the high school’s front parking lot, and at 333 A St., the Castle Rock Edward Jones office.

Organizers note additional donation boxes may be set up in gymnasiums, fields and churches.

For details about the fundraiser or to arrange a shoe drop box for the parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023, send an email to crclass2023@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

May 31: noon, Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds (online). Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will these garden escapees and what to do about them.

June 4: 10 a.m., Pruning Shrubs and Landscape Trees (in person). Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will explain and demonstrate principles of early summer pruning for landscape shrubs. She also will answer questions such as what shrubs should be pruned in June and how to prune them wo the plants look groomed and health and are prepared to bloom next year. The class will be held in the Cougar Cottage meeting room located at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. (The small white building on the left of the entrance).

June 7: noon, Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts and what tools to use. Attendees will learn the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

June 7: 6 p.m., Create a Hanging Basket (in person). Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will teach children 6 to 12 years old how to combine a variety of plants in a planter that will fill, chill and spill into a hanging basket. Class size limited to 20 children. Fee: $15 per participant. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at kids-hanging-baskets-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks cannot be accepted. The workshop will be held in Longview, no walk-ins. Attendees will be given the location after registering.

June 15: noon, Do-It-Yourself Irrigation (online). Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler system. Attendees will learn how to develop a sprinkler system that allows the flexibility to reduce water use, save time, use less labor and control weeds. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

June 28: noon, Tips for Easy Gardening. Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will discuss ways to garden that will compensate for body limitations. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

Tables for rent

at garage sale

Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.

Tables are available for rent to the public. The cost is $15 for one table or $25 for two tables.

Money raised will go toward the group's projects.

For details or to rent a table, call Jackie Hartley at 360-636-0933.

Youth, Family Link

offers programs

The following programs are being offered by Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

• Pickleball: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Body Balance: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Open Gym: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

Get hot meal soon

at senior center

Hot lunches provided by Lower Columbia CAP will be available starting June 1 at the Castle Rock Senior Center which also offers activities, along with free wi-fi and internet access. The center is at 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0